Of the 31 homers on Corbin’s season line, 11 were on his slider, once one of the sport’s most dominant pitches. A lack of fastball command has forced him to throw it in the zone more than he wants. To quiet the Brewers, then, Corbin shifted his pitch usage and leaned harder on his sinker and four-seam fastball. His velocity also ticked up a bit. But the plan for the Marlins was to pound the slider, as he normally does, throwing it 45 percent of the time (eight points higher than his season average).