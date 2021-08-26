West kept his arms out — still confused perhaps or prodding Martinez to hurry. Lane Thomas scrambled up the tunnel and to the bat rack, jamming a helmet on his head. Corbin went the other way. The reason this was happening, the reason for West’s impatience, was that Corbin needed only 58 pitches to sink the Nationals into a six-run hole. The eventual loss, 7-5, to the last-place Marlins, was on his slumping shoulders.
“For sure it’s frustrating,” Corbin said, a sentiment he has shared repeatedly this season. “Wanted to come in today and try to win the series against these guys. I mean, to go three innings and not really give us any length and make our bullpen eat up those innings was tough as well. So definitely frustrating. I don’t think I located very well, and against any big league team you’re going to pay for that.”
Martinez had to be aggressive with Thomas because the Nationals trailed by so much so early. Corbin walked two of the first four batters he faced and allowed a three-run homer to Jorge Alfaro in the first and a two-run shot to Miguel Rojas in the second. And he erased the progress he made last Friday, when he pitched 6⅓ innings, struck out seven and walked none against the Milwaukee Brewers.
That version of Corbin was not in Miami. The version from most of 2021 was.
By yielding the 30th and 31st homers of this season, Corbin tied a club record held by Max Scherzer (2016) and Ramon Ortiz (2006). The troubling part is that he should have around seven more starts to break it. With another rough outing, somehow his second shortest of the year, his ERA leaped from 5.82 to 6.09. And in his place, Thomas popped Elieser Hernández’s second pitch in front of the Nationals’ dugout.
The Nationals (54-72) did their share of hitting against Hernández and Miami’s bullpen. They loaded the bases in the fourth when Yadiel Hernandez, Carter Kieboom and Luis García singled in consecutive at-bats. Juan Soto rocked a two-run homer in the fifth, lining it 114 mph, the hardest of his career. In the sixth, facing reliever Austin Pruitt, Kieboom led off with a double and García singled again.
That rally stalled once Tres Barrera bounced into a double play. But it was Corbin, in the third season of a six-year, $140 million contract, who made the margin for error disappear. He had two outs and two strikes in the first before he walked Jesús Sánchez. The Marlins, typically a swing-happy team, were able to resist his below-the-zone sliders and work counts. Then Alfaro took a low one deep to right-center. Then Rojas pulled a low-and-inside one out to left-center field.
Of the 31 homers on Corbin’s season line, 11 were on his slider, once one of the sport’s most dominant pitches. A lack of fastball command has forced him to throw it in the zone more than he wants. To quiet the Brewers, then, Corbin shifted his pitch usage and leaned harder on his sinker and four-seam fastball. His velocity also ticked up a bit. But the plan for the Marlins was to pound the slider, as he normally does, throwing it 45 percent of the time (eight points higher than his season average).
“I said last time, every game is a little bit different,” Corbin explained. “If I got ahead a little bit better today — I walked the leadoff guy of the game, never great. I mean, Rojas has been a pretty tough vs. me and laid off my good slider. Big contact guy, tried to let him put it in play, but for that to happen and another work there later on, you’re putting yourself in harm’s way by doing that. With a couple guys on, maybe you throw a bit more sliders like I did.”
After hooking Corbin, Martinez received encouraging glimpses of four relievers. Mason Thompson, 23, recorded six outs — the most of his rookie season — and was tagged only with an unearned run, the product of García’s error at second. Patrick Murphy, 26, acquired off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 14, made his Nationals debut, pumped high-90s sinkers and stranded two runners. Sam Clay, a lefty who was recently sent down to rediscover his slider, struck out two in a scoreless seventh. And Ryne Harper continued his strong year, logging a squeaky clean eighth.
The Nationals rallied in the ninth, with Josh Bell singling in Alcides Escobar, then Hernandez grounding out to plate Soto. Marlins Manager Don Mattingly used three pitchers in the inning, and catcher Riley Adams, a pinch hitter, flied out while representing the go-ahead run. Corbin’s lapse, his latest one, hung over the whole game, steepening their climb back into it. And so a months-long search for answers beat on.
“I’m not going to say that it’s still going,” said Martinez, who is inclined to defend his pitcher. “He’s had some pretty decent outings; he’s just had one rough inning here and there that causes him to give up a bunch of runs. He’s got five days. We got five days to talk about things and get him back on track again. That’s what we got to do. Get him right.”