On Wednesday, the Orioles had an uphill climb to avoid joining (per mlb.com) the 1906 Boston Americans, the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics, 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and the 1969 Montreal Expos as losers of 20 straight. Not only were they riding a wave of failure in which they had been outscored 163-55, but in Ohtani, Baltimore was facing a pitcher who had notched a 1.58 ERA in his past six starts and had a 2.79 ERA for the season. Oh, and Ohtani came into the game leading the majors with 40 home runs.