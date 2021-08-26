Tannehill was placed in isolation and will be eligible to rejoin the Titans if he is symptom-free and has two negative coronavirus test results 24 hours apart, under the treatment protocols for vaccinated players.
“Whenever that window passes that he can get back — he’ll be engaged in the meetings,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said at a news conference. “He’ll be ready to go. He’s a pro. He’s played in this league for a long time. We’ve got the utmost confidence in him and his ability to prepare to come out and help this football team.”
Robinson said that Tannehill is “feeling fine, feeling okay.” Asked if Tannehill will be eligible to return after two negative tests, Robinson said, “I think that’s it.”
Vaccinated players are tested once every two weeks under the current NFL-NFLPA protocols, while unvaccinated players remain subject to daily testing. However, the league-owned NFL Network reported that all Titans players and staffers, whether vaccinated or not, had been subject to increased testing in recent days because of a number of cases on the team.
The Titans have placed seven players on their covid-19 reserve list, including Tannehill and two others — tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard — on Thursday. Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus.
“The players, coaches, Coach Vrabel [have] had minimal symptoms,” Robinson said Thursday. “It’s usually a day or two and then they’re over it and they feel great.”
Robinson said the Titans had a vaccination rate of 97 to 98 percent. As of late Wednesday, about 92 percent of players leaguewide had received at least one vaccine dose. Tannehill said earlier in training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated.
The NFL wrote to teams in a July 22 memo that if a vaccinated player or staffer tests positive and is asymptomatic, that individual “will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.” There is no minimum isolation period for a vaccinated player, under the league’s protocols. An unvaccinated player who tests positive faces an isolation of at least 10 days. Unvaccinated players also remain subject to five-day quarantines as high-risk close contacts.
The Titans had one of the NFL’s most severe outbreaks last season: 24 members of the organization, including 13 players, tested positive. Their facility was closed for 11 days, and two of their games were rescheduled, one of which resulted in the NFL playing just its second Tuesday game in 74 years. The league later fined the Titans $350,000 for protocol violations.