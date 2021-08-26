Jared Smola of Draft Sharks (@SmolaDS), Neema Hodjat of Real GM (@NeemaHodjatNFL) and Richard Savill of Fantasy Six Pack (@RRSSavill) fared even better than that. They were in the top six, while the 10th spot went to yours truly. As such, I hereby declare myself qualified to also weigh in on this perplexing quartet of players.
For this exercise, I am comparing our personal rankings to the aggregated, half-PPR rankings at Fantasy Pros of 106 experts who, as of Wednesday, had adjusted their lists within the past week. Comments from our contributors were provided via email, and were lightly edited.
QB Trey Lance, 49ers
Aggregated FP ranking: 22 | highest: 11 | lowest: 37
Smola (positional ranking of Lance: 14) — Upside is almost all that matters when drafting your QB. (It’s an easily replaceable position that always presents serviceable options on the waiver wire.) With elite rushing ability, a strong trio of weapons in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle and a bright offensive mind in Kyle Shanahan, all the pieces are in place to give Lance top 5 fantasy upside. I expect him to be starting for the 49ers by October at the latest.
Hodjat (15) — It’s becoming inevitable that Trey Lance will be starting at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers sooner rather than later. Not only does Lance have a rocket arm and good accuracy, he’ll accumulate plenty of fantasy points on the ground. Shanahan will expertly put Lance in a position to succeed as soon as he ascends to the starting lineup.
Savill (23) — With an ability to extend plays from a collapsing pocket and a feathery touch, Lance can do everything Jimmy Garoppolo does and more. He’s proving his talent in preseason, resulting in steadily increasing fantasy importance, with Jimmy G heading for the shop window.
Bieler (14) — I also have an aggressive ranking for Lance, whose rushing ability and overall offensive environment make the potential reward well worth the risk. Just be sure to take another, safer QB after him who is set to start in Week 1, because Lance may have to sit for a little while behind the highly paid Garoppolo.
RB David Montgomery, Bears
Aggregated FP ranking: 17 | highest: 11 | lowest: 24
Smola (20) — Two things boosted Montgomery’s fantasy production last year: Tarik Cohen’s season-ending injury and a soft end-of-season schedule. Cohen will be back this season (although maybe not for the start), and the schedule figures to be tougher. Montgomery is a fine floor play because he’s locked in as Chicago’s lead ball-carrier. But don’t expect the same type of production he provided last season.
Hodjat (22) — David Montgomery had an ideal setup last season, with a schedule containing relatively easy run defenses while also having a larger than ever workload resulting from Cohen’s injury in week 3. New addition Damien Williams will factor into passing downs, as will Cohen upon his return. Plus the wild card here — once Justin Fields takes over at QB, he’ll factor into the ground game as well. Montgomery won’t have quite as many touches this season, reverting him to a lower end RB2.
Savill (12) — Montgomery’s primary role in the Chicago backfield never came into question in the offseason, but with the acquisition of Damien Williams some fantasy observers might conclude some slippage into a committee approach on the Bears. The committee is actually 2a and 2b between Damien Williams and Tarik Cohen.
Bieler (19) — I’m with Smola and Hodjat in ranking Montgomery as a middling if not back-end RB, rather than anywhere near RB1 territory. The only reason I placed him this high is the even shakier confidence I have in the likes of James Robinson, Miles Sanders and Josh Jacobs. In any event, I won’t have the Bears back on many rosters because he is one of the first names you get to in the RB dead zone, where the WRs being drafted around him are far more enticing.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
Aggregated FP ranking: 29 | highest: 21 | lowest: 44
Smola (25) — There are concerns here: QB play, target competition and a drop-plagued rookie season. But Jeudy is simply a bet on talent at his relatively cheap price in drafts. Remember that this kid compiled 2,478 yards and 24 TDs over his sophomore and junior seasons at Alabama, despite sharing the field with Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith. Jeudy is one of the best route runners I’ve seen come into the league in recent memory. And, by most accounts, he’s been the best player in Broncos camp. He looks primed for a second-year breakout.
Hodjat (35) — Jeudy already resides among the top route runners in the NFL, and his future burns bright. While drops remain a concern, ultimately Jeudy sits a tad lower on my board not because of himself, but his environment. Namely, the Broncos will be trotting out a below-average starting quarterback and a somewhat rush-centric offense, while also having to find targets for Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and KJ Hamler. Jeudy’s breakout will come next season, once the Broncos upgrade the quarterback position with Aaron Rodgers or another improved option.
Savill (25) — Now that the quarterback controversy in Denver is over, we can properly assess where Jeudy and Courtland Sutton stand with Teddy Bridgewater. In terms of chemistry, Jeudy has the upper hand, and a 1,000-yard season remains a strong possibility following a poor rookie season of target-to-catch ratio.
Bieler (25) — I promise that Smola, Savill and I did not coordinate on Jeudy’s ranking ahead of time, but how about that for consensus? I am buying into the exceptionally glowing reports from training camp and Jeudy’s draft pedigree, and expect fairly big things from him even if Drew Lock makes his way back into Denver’s starting lineup.
TE Tyler Higbee, Rams
Aggregated FP ranking: 11 | highest: 7 | lowest: 21
Smola (8) — Higbee disappointed last season because he split time with Gerald Everett and, to a lesser extent, got shaky QB play from Jared Goff. Everett is gone now. And the Rams got a big QB upgrade in Matt Stafford. Remember, too, that Higbee has already shown us league-winning upside, racking up 43 catches for 522 yards and 2 TDs over the final five games of 2019.
Hodjat (8) — Look back at Higbee’s explosion in the 2019 stretch run, when he averaged 104 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns over a five-game span. What does that stretch have to do with the upcoming season? The absence of fellow tight end Gerald Everett. With Everett moved on to Seattle, Higbee has decreased competition for targets, and should be Matthew Stafford’s third receiving option. While not expecting his 2021 stats to match the 2019 stretch run, expect a significant bump in receiving stats across the board.
Savill (17) — Although Higbee owns the depth chart among tight ends on the Rams, I remain on the side of fading him down into streamable options. The problem lies with Matthew Stafford and his avoidance of tight ends for fantasy-worthy target shares since Brandon Pettigrew in 2013. T.J. Hockenson perhaps broke the trend, but keeping some distance from Higbee for another option does you no harm.
Bieler (13) — I also have a ranking of Higbee that likely means others will draft him before I’m comfortable doing so. Yes, Everett is gone but this year’s Rams have not one but two other TEs who profile as pass-catching options in Brycen Hopkins and Jacob Harris, while Higbee is again ticketed for a major pass-blocking role.