With more than 40 players with legitimate claims, Berhalter named a 26-man group, largely drawn from the summer squads, that will gather for training camp in Nashville ahead of three matches in seven days, starting next Thursday in El Salvador.
“We have spent the last two years building the foundation and culture of the team for this moment,” Berhalter said in a written statement. “World Cup qualifying is a grueling challenge that demands a complete group effort in order to be successful. We are confident in our ability to respond to the challenges that are presented along the way.”
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Juventus’s Weston McKennie headline a squad that includes 17 players from European clubs, including 10 who are employed by teams that qualified for the UEFA Champions League this fall.
All but two selections were part of the Nations League or Gold Cup teams (or both) this summer. The newcomers are 20-year-old forward Konrad de la Fuente, who is thriving at France’s Olympique Marseille after a summer transfer from FC Barcelona; and FC Dallas’s Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old forward who is among MLS’s leading scorers this season.
De la Fuente was last with the U.S. team in November 2020 and will help fill a void left by D.C. United’s Paul Arriola, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Pepi, who is also eligible to represent Mexico, has never played above the under-17 international level, but with Gyasi Zardes and Daryl Dike hampered by injuries, Berhalter needed another striker to join Josh Sargent and Jordan (Siebatcheu) Pefok.
Among the notable omissions were defenders Reggie Cannon, Matt Miazga and Chris Richards, midfielders Gianluca Busio and Julian Green, and forwards Matthew Hoppe, Nicolas Gioacchini and Luca de la Torre.
De la Fuente and Pepi add to an already young unit. The average age is just over 24, with 13 players 23 and younger. The average number of international appearances is 18 but seven in official competition, such as qualifiers and Concacaf tournaments.
Only six players have appeared in a World Cup qualifier: Pulisic (13), DeAndre Yedlin (10), Kellyn Acosta (six), Tim Ream (six), John Brooks (four) and Sebastian Lletget (one).
The Americans are seeking to return to the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia, a shocking washout that ended a string of seven consecutive appearances.
On the job since late 2018, Berhalter has further integrated a wave of young players employed in Europe, many with clubs in top leagues. He prepared for World Cup qualifying by using two almost entirely different squads for the summer tournaments, both culminating in victories over Mexico in the finals.
His true test, though, is navigating the 14 qualifiers, which, because of the coronavirus pandemic, are bunched into a seven-month window. In most cases, the eight Concacaf finalists will play three games, instead of two, in a week. That schedule heightened the need to build roster depth and select more players than usual — it’s typically 23 — for training camp.
All players are permitted to travel but only 23 will be in uniform. The gameday squad is likely to change with each of these upcoming three matches. Berhalter has the flexibility to add and subtract players as needed throughout the qualifying schedule.
After visiting El Salvador, the Americans will host Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville, then visit Honduras on Sept. 8. The next set of three matches is in October: vs. Jamaica in Austin, at Panama and vs. Costa Rica in Columbus.
The eight Concacaf teams are vying for three automatic berths in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A fourth team will enter an international playoff. Despite failing to qualify in 2018, the United States has joined Mexico as one of the heavy favorites.
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), James Sands (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille).
