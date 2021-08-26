“We have some guys that are immediate players,” Rivera said. “But you also have to say, well, as we get to the bottom part of the roster, is right now better for us, or is looking to the future better for us? I mean, we will have those discussions.”
Here’s what you need to know from practice, including a veteran released, no first-team reps for Ryan Fitzpatrick, notable injury updates and why defenders love trash-talking running back J.D. McKissic.
Tight end Temarrick Hemingway was released. The 28-year-old, primarily a blocker, seemed sure to back up Logan Thomas at the start of camp. Then he struggled in the first preseason game, suffered a concussion and didn’t play last week against Cincinnati.
The team now has five tight ends. Two are roster locks (Thomas, John Bates), one seems very likely to make it (Sammis Reyes), and one is very unlikely to (Caleb Wilson). The wild card is Ricky Seals-Jones, a 6-foot-5, 243-pound veteran who has made the most of his chances.
“He knows the system, and he's a guy that we most certainly could bring back,” Rivera said of Hemingway. “He's on our short list.”
Interior offensive lineman Jon Toth was re-signed in a corresponding move. Rivera said he wanted one more lineman for the game Saturday, and Washington now has 15, enough for three full units.
Rick Leonard, a tackle who spent the last month of last season on the practice squad and was waived earlier this week, cleared waivers and was moved to injured reserve. He will not count against the 53-man roster.
One note: Fans seem surprised at Wes Schweitzer’s switch from first-team left guard early in camp to second-team right guard. It’s likely coaches want Schweitzer to be the swing guard, and after starting 10 games at left guard last season, he could use more time on the right side to get comfortable. The starter there, Brandon Scherff, has missed 16 games over the past three seasons.
Left tackle
Left guard
Center
Right guard
Right tackle
Charles Leno Jr.
Ereck Flowers
Chase Roullier
Brandon Scherff
Sam Cosmi
Cornelius Lucas
Wes Martin
Tyler Larsen
Wes Schweitzer
Saahdiq Charles
David Sharpe
Beau Benzschawel
Keith Ismael
Jon Toth
David Steinmetz
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick took no first-team reps. It’s unclear how much the starters will play Saturday, if at all, and Rivera remained coy by saying they’ll play “enough.” The first team played two series at New England and four against Cincinnati.
In his nearly 40 years around the NFL, Rivera said the way coaches use players in the preseason has changed a lot.
“The concern about guys getting hurt has really kind of gotten in a lot of people’s heads,” he said. “You really do want to be careful. You’d rather start your season with your best players healthy.”
Cornerback William Jackson III (quad), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), defensive end Casey Toohill (toe) and safety Darrick Forrest (hamstring) did not participate in team drills. Forrest, a sixth-round pick from Cincinnati, underwent an MRI exam Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Samuel has worked on the side with a trainer almost all camp, and Jackson has been out since Aug. 19. Toohill, once a regular second-stringer, hasn’t appeared in a game this preseason and is now a long shot to stick.
Temperatures reached the mid-90s this week in Ashburn. Rivera wore a towel underneath his hat, offensive linemen sought shade during down periods, and the team cut out the repetitive parts of its practice schedule. Rivera whistled it 40 minutes early Wednesday and an hour early Thursday.
“You have to be aware of the heat out here,” Rivera said. “We also got to stress making sure the players are hydrating and eating properly and getting their rest. This was a tough week in terms of the temperature.”
On the first team drill of practice, with the offense at its own 1-yard-line, there was an intriguing play. The quarterback faked a pitch and handed off to running back Peyton Barber up the middle. Barber, a short-yardage specialist, might seem to be on the roster bubble ahead of Saturday’s game, but recent events have strengthened his hold on a spot.
Last week against Cincinnati, Washington handed the ball off to Antonio Gibson on second and one, third and one and fourth and one. He came up short twice. It seemed like a test — had Gibson developed enough in short yardage to cut Barber? — and the answer was mostly no.
After the game, Rivera explained he wanted Gibson to hesitate less as a runner and hit the hole harder in those situations. The roster math gets more difficult if Washington keeps four running backs, but at least for now, Barber probably has a spot.
The defense trash-talks no one more than J.D. McKissic. We asked the running back about why he is so often the target of Chase Young, Montez Sweat and others.
“I hate it. I don’t know,” he said. “I think it’s just because I’m a trash-talker just like they are, and I never really back down when they want to talk trash. I never give them an ounce of relief and leave them alone. … I guess [I’m the target] because I’m always fighting back, and being that small guy and fighting those big guys, they hate it.”
Does he really hate it, though?
“At times!” he said. “Because they’re so young, and at the same time, they can be immature. But I embrace it. You’re going to miss those types of moments once the game is all over. Those guys I’m going to communicate with for the rest of my life.”