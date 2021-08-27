They broke into a chant while walking down the steps at LoanDepot Park. Then the children, trailed by a group of adults, settled in a clump near the Nationals’ dugout, cheering every ball Escobar hit. Among them was Massi, Escobar’s son, since this was his Little League team. Escobar, 34, helps when he is back in Miami, his offseason home.
And while Massi comes to many games — especially those in Florida — this was the first time Escobar got tickets for the whole squad. Escobar couldn’t stop smiling while talking about their visit.
“Every one of them feels like my kid, man,” Escobar said before a 7-5 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday. “It’s so awesome. I mean look at how excited they are. Look how happy.”
Is it even more special because he went almost three years between major league appearances, bouncing from the minors to Japan, then back to the minors before the Nationals traded for him in early July?
“Oh, for sure,” Escobar answered, still beaming. “You only have so many chances to bring them here.”
This chance came because Escobar, a veteran from La Sabana, Venezuela, was a stopgap who stuck. He won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, was cast to the margins and, when Washington dealt with a rash of injuries this summer, found a late-career chance. Then after the Nationals traded Trea Turner at the deadline, he slid in as the everyday shortstop, paired with 20-year-old Luis García in the middle infield.
He often bats second in the lineup, sandwiched by Victor Robles or Lane Thomas and Juan Soto. Manager Dave Martinez has praised him for shepherding the young guys along.
So it was no surprise that everyone loved the batting practice energy. Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo laughed when the kids cheered one of Escobar’s lazy flyballs. When he lined a homer, the chaperones directed them to cheer some more. Escobar jogged over between rounds, taking photos and scribbling autographs.
At one point, when he was tied up, Gerardo Parra, an Venezuelan outfielder, asked an adult how many signed balls were needed to give everyone a souvenir. A man shouted “Thirty-eight!” from the third row.
“Thirty-eight?” Parra muttered to himself, grabbing a full box in the dugout. “Oh boy.”
“That’s awesome, whenever you can get kids in and get them involved in our game,” Martinez said Thursday night. “It means a lot to not just Alcides, but to all the players, to see the young kids out there cheering for everyone and having a good time.”
The announced crowd for the series finale was 5,447. Massi and his friends were by far the loudest section. During Escobar’s first at-bat, a flyout to right field, they offered a scatted chant of his name. But in his second, which ended with a single to left, they organized themselves, singing “Vamos Alcides, vamos!”
Escobar pulled into first and pointed in their direction. The chant morphed into claps ands screams. But in the ninth, when Escobar capped his night with a second hit, the ballpark was noticeably empty and quiet. It was 10:20 p.m. and the kids had to sleep.
