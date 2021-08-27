Tagovailoa’s dad, Galu, knew Faamatau’s dad before they had children, and Faamatau became best friends with Tua when they attended the same school for seventh and eighth grades. Faamatau said Taulia was like a younger brother because of all the time he spent with the Tagovailoa family. Faamatau would stay the night at their house and go to church with them. After Faamatau left Hawaii to start his college career, he sometimes spent holidays and breaks with the Tagovailoas, who moved to Alabama, if he couldn’t make the trip all the way home.