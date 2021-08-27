Ronaldo, 36, evolved into one of the world’s top players and most popular athletes when he competed for United between 2003 and 2009. He rejoins United on a reported two-year contract through a 15 million euros deal (about $17.6 million) with eight million euros in potential add-ons.
The Portuguese star joined Italian power Juventus for about $117 million in 2018 after nine seasons and four Champions League titles with Real Madrid. He won a pair of Serie A titles in his first two years in Turin, but Juventus failed to advance beyond the round of 16 in Champions League competition.
“Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe,” Ronaldo wrote on social media. “I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days. … In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.”
Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player, and has won more than 30 major trophies, including three league titles during his first stint with United.
Juventus Manager Massimiliano Allegri kept Ronaldo out of the team’s starting lineup Sunday, bringing him on as a 59th-minute substitute in its season-opening draw against Udinese. The decision, which came two months after ESPN reported that Ronaldo’s representatives were gauging interest from top European clubs, prompted more questions about his future, but the Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved told DAZN the decision was strategic and that the star forward would remain with the club.
By Thursday, Spanish newspaper Diario AS reported that Ronaldo was on the verge of a deal with defending Premier League champion Manchester City, which sought a top forward after its unsuccessful pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. City has become the Premier League’s heavyweight since Ronaldo’s departure from United, winning five league titles since 2012. But with Tuesday’s transfer deadline nearing, City reportedly halted its pursuit, partially because of the financial demands involved.
Ronaldo did not train with Juventus Friday, and Allegri later confirmed that he asked to leave the club.
Reports suggested that former United teammates voiced concerns about Ronaldo’s potential move to their local rival in the city about 200 miles north of London. One former teammate, United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, hoped Ronaldo would bolster the team and have a positive affect on its young players.
“He is a legend of this club, the greatest player of all time if you ask me,” he told the Athletic.
“We’ve always had a good communication,” the manager said, noting that Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes “has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we’re here.”
United, which finished second to City in the Premier League last season, adds Ronaldo to a significant — and pricey — summer haul, having signed winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and defender Raphael Varane, a former Ronaldo teammate at Real Madrid, for more than $140 million.
Shortly after news of Ronaldo’s signing broke, Sancho sent out a two-word tweet: “Scary Hours!” United center back Harry Maguire was as succinct, writing simply, “Welcome home.”
