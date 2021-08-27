In six NFL seasons, Winston has thrown for 19,812 yards with 121 touchdown passes and 88 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie after being the top pick in the 2015 draft, ahead of Marcus Mariota, out of Florida State. Winston has had one of the dozen 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history (Brees reached that mark five times for the Saints). He threw for 5,109 yards for the Buccaneers in 2019, when he also threw 30 interceptions to go with his 33 touchdown passes.