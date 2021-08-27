Hill returns to the all-purpose role that has made him a valuable contributor on offense and special teams. Winston, the former top overall selection in the NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will continue his attempt to revive his career under the tutelage of Coach Sean Payton.
Winston provided some glimpses of promise during the preseason and increasingly appeared to be the clear-cut winner of the quarterback derby. He could bring the downfield passing game back into the Saints’ offense, although he’ll have to avoid the mistakes that marred his Buccaneers tenure.
“Are [people] really surprised that Jameis won the QB competition?” former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody, an analyst for ESPN, wrote on Twitter.
The Saints’ preseason finale is scheduled for Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals at the Caesars Superdome. Payton declined to say during a news conference Thursday how he would handle the quarterback situation.
“We’re going to discuss it tonight,” Payton said then. “I’ve got a few thoughts, but I don’t want to be early with what I’m thinking.”
Winston was particularly impressive in the Saints’ preseason victory Monday night over the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Superdome. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, posting a near-perfect passer rating of 157.5. Hill also threw a touchdown pass, but overall he connected on a modest 11 of 20 passes for 138 yards.
“Jameis and Sean Payton are just what the other needed at this point in their careers,” Louis Riddick, the former NFL player, scout and front office executive who is now a “Monday Night Football” analyst for ESPN, wrote on Twitter. “You should see a much different type of offense (flashes of it have been shown in preseason already) than what you have seen recently, and the best version of Jameis.”
Winston’s one-year contract with the Saints is worth $5.5 million and also includes $7 million in possible incentives. He re-signed with the Saints in March as a free agent, one day after Brees announced his retirement after 20 NFL seasons during which he became one of the most prolific passers in league history and teamed with Payton to lead the Saints to a Super Bowl triumph that reestablish the franchise as a unifying force in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.
This will be Winston’s second season with the Saints after he left Tampa when the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady as a free agent. Winston played in four games for the Saints last season and threw 11 passes during the regular season. He also threw a gadget-play touchdown pass in an NFC playoff loss to the Buccaneers that was Brees’s final NFL game.
In six NFL seasons, Winston has thrown for 19,812 yards with 121 touchdown passes and 88 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie after being the top pick in the 2015 draft, ahead of Marcus Mariota, out of Florida State. Winston has had one of the dozen 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history (Brees reached that mark five times for the Saints). He threw for 5,109 yards for the Buccaneers in 2019, when he also threw 30 interceptions to go with his 33 touchdown passes.