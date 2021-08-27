Following the California woman’s request for the temporary restraining order, The Washington Post reported that Bauer had also been subject to another order of protection last year in Ohio, sought by a woman who made similar allegations. Bauer’s representatives, who declined to comment Friday, have denied the allegations of both women.
In Los Angeles, the woman alleged that during two sexual encounters this spring, Bauer choked her unconscious and then sexually assaulted and repeatedly punched her, leaving her hospitalized.
Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge denied her restraining order, ruling that the woman didn’t clearly express her boundaries concerning rough sex, including by sending him texts saying she enjoyed being choked unconscious and asking for “all the pain.”
The woman had testified that the force of his punches to her head, face and vagina left her unable to even utter an agreed-upon “safe word.” In finding that the woman’s allegations did not constitute the basis for a restraining order, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said: “She testified that she wasn’t able to speak part of that time, but [Bauer] couldn’t know that.”
Bauer pleaded the fifth during the court hearing, with his lawyer explaining that he was not going to incriminate himself while a police investigation of the alleged assault was ongoing in Pasadena, Calif.
The Ohio woman has assisted MLB in their investigation of Bauer, her lawyer said, and records obtained by The Post showed that the league had sought the related police report, which has been expunged. An MLB attorney also observed the entirety of the Los Angeles hearing. The league appears to be waiting on the resolution of the Pasadena police investigation of Bauer, which is ongoing.