This was supposed to be the Mets’ oasis. After leading the division in early August, they went into free fall, dropping 11 of their past 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. They entered the weekend in third place at 61-66, trailing the Atlanta Braves by 7½ games in the National League East. The series before that stretch, though, was a sweep of the Nationals here. And their next 13 games are all with the Nationals and Miami Marlins, two teams that sold at the deadline and are decidedly not contending.