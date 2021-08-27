The statement continued: “As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep one another safe and felt that mandating vaccines was the absolute right thing to do for our employees and our community.”
The mandate will apply to coaches, clubhouse staff, baseball operations, business and ticketing, stadium workers and in-game entertainment, among others in the organization. Part-time employees will not be subject to the policy. ESPN was first to report the requirement, adding that the Houston Astros have instituted a similar term of employment. The Nationals and Astros are the first clubs to enact this type of mandate.
Mandating a vaccine for players would have to be collectively bargained by Major League Baseball and the players’ union. Similarly, the NBA announced Friday all staff members — but not players — have to be vaccinated for the coming season.
The Nationals have had a vaccine requirement in internship and job postings this summer yet still had an unvaccinated player test positive for the coronavirus in late July, causing a staff-wide outbreak.
Their coronavirus issues date from the beginning of this season, when four players tested positive and nine others — seven players, two staffers — had to quarantine as close contacts. The outbreak delayed the start of their season five days. Then in mid-May, starter Erick Fedde (who was vaccinated) tested positive, and reliever Tanner Rainey (who wasn’t) had to isolate. Then four players and eight coaches tested positive a month ago, beginning when Trea Turner, one of those players, was pulled immediately after he scored a run at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Manager Dave Martinez insisted only one of the 12 people who tested positive was unvaccinated. He did not specify who. The spread within the clubhouse left Martinez without his bench coach, pitching coach, first base coach, third base coach and assistant hitting coach, among others. The hope now is that in all departments of the organization the vaccine mandate will keep employees healthy and limit the potential spread in indoor workspaces.