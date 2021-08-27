“Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm,” the Saints said in a written statement. “The announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Gov. Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane.”