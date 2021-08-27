McDermott agreed Thursday with a suggestion that the Bills were putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage by having more unvaccinated players than many of their opponents. Under league rules affirmed by its players’ union, Beasley and three teammates — wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler — were sidelined for five days after being deemed close contacts of a team trainer who tested positive for the virus. Given that a vaccinated player would not have been subject to the five-day restriction, all four of the Bills can be presumed to be unvaccinated.