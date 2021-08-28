“It was definitely colorful,” DeChambeau told PGA Tour radio of his third round. “Thought I played pretty well the front nine, did mis-hit a drive on seven. Felt weird. From then on out I wasn’t driving it very well, so that’s what I’m going to do, work on that for tomorrow. If I can get that straightened out like I did the first few days, off the tee the first couple holes today, I mean, I’ll give myself a great chance again.”