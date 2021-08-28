Patrick Cantlay was the beneficiary of the 2020 U.S. Open champion’s unraveling. The 10th-ranked player in the world, four spots behind DeChambeau, drained a 36-footer for a birdie, his third in a row, at No. 13 to claim the lead for the first time on his way to a third-round score of 6-under-par 66.
Cantlay’s 21-under 195 total left the American tied for first with DeChambeau, who shot a 1-over 37 on the back nine to post a third-round total of 5-under 67. The only bogey on Cantlay’s card came at No. 18 after he drove into the rough, hit his approach short of the green, chipped to nine feet and missed the par putt.
“It was another day on a soft, easy golf course, so you need to make a bunch of birdies,” Cantlay said. “I thought I played really well, didn’t make too many mistakes, played solid, putted well like I did the first couple days. I probably hit it a little better. I thought it was a good day, and I’m in a good spot come tomorrow.”
South Korea’s Sungjae Im stood alone in third place at 18 under thanks to a 66 that included birdies on the final two holes Saturday at a tournament serving as the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The top 30 in the standings after Sunday’s closing round advance to the Tour Championship next weekend at East Lake in Atlanta for the final playoff event. One Ryder Cup slot also remains unfilled among the six automatic qualifiers for the U.S. team. Ryder Cup qualifying ends after the BMW Championship.
U.S. captain Steve Stricker then picks six additional players to complete the team.
DeChambeau already has secured a spot, allowing him to focus on correcting the missteps that began Saturday at the par-5 12th, which he eagled Friday as part of a career-low round of 60. This time, DeChambeau landed his approach from 246 yards into a pond short of the green.
He took a penalty drop in the primary rough 81 yards from the hole, pitched well past the flagstick and faced a 33-foot putt for par. His bid came up several inches short, and the ensuing tap-in yielded the first bogey for DeChambeau in 31 holes.
It got worse at No. 13, a par-3 playing 189 yards. DeChambeau hit his tee shot into the water, splashing down 39 feet short of the pin. His next shot found dry land, but the ball came to rest 21 feet from the hole. DeChambeau left that putt eight inches short.
The putt for double bogey capped a five-shot swing over two holes, transferring the outright lead to Cantlay, who made a 13-foot putt for birdie at No. 11 and another inside of two feet at the par-5 12th courtesy of a deftly struck approach from 263 yards.
“Every day you play, you might play with someone who’s on a tear,” Cantlay said of being in DeChambeau’s group. “I started off the golf tournament, I think, even through my first nine holes and then made a bunch of birdies, so that’s just how it happens in golf. Sometimes you get on a run and make a bunch of birdies.”
A birdie at No. 14 briefly blunted DeChambeau’s misery, but it returned one hole later. His second, third and fourth swings at the par-4 15th came from the rough. The ball settled five feet from the hole on the last of those shots, and DeChambeau settled for a bogey.
He steadied himself again with a birdie at No. 16, but Cantlay matched that score to regain the lead as overflowing galleries followed the final group, which also included Jon Rahm. The world’s No. 1 player and co-leader in the first round carded three bogeys on the back and ended five shots off the lead.
DeChambeau’s final stroke of the round yielded a par, and he departed the interview area again without addressing print and digital media, speaking only to the Golf Channel and other PGA Tour partners.
He did the same Friday night and has not spoken with any media except those affiliated with the PGA Tour since the WGC-St. Jude in Memphis this month, when he revealed he had declined to get vaccinated amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was definitely colorful,” DeChambeau told PGA Tour radio of his third round. “Thought I played pretty well the front nine, did mis-hit a drive on seven. Felt weird. From then on out I wasn’t driving it very well, so that’s what I’m going to do, work on that for tomorrow. If I can get that straightened out like I did the first few days, off the tee the first couple holes today, I mean, I’ll give myself a great chance again.”
