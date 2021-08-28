The result, before 16,593 at Audi Field, also ended a 10-game winless streak against the Union that had started more than four years ago and included two defeats this season.
Yordy Reyna scored the go-ahead goal less than five minutes after intermission on a terrific side volley following one of several outstanding saves by Philadelphia’s Andre Blake.
Win, lose or draw, seventh-place United (9-10-3) was going to retain the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. By earning three points, though, D.C. pulled within one of Montreal and created a three-point cushion over Columbus and Atlanta with 12 games left.
United goalkeeper Bill Hamid was slated to return to the lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered Aug. 4 in Columbus, but on Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus, said two people close to the situation. Hamid is vaccinated and asymptomatic, those people said.
For the fifth consecutive match, Jon Kempin started in Hamid’s place. Kempin, an 11-year MLS veteran in his first D.C. season, had not performed well but continued to receive the starting nod ahead of Chris Seitz, another longtime keeper.
United conceded 10 goals in three defeats last week, and though not all were Kempin’s responsibility, Losada was looking for a much better individual performance Saturday.
Kempin was not at fault when, against the run of play, Philadelphia (8-6-8) went ahead in the 22nd minute. Captain Alejandro Bedoya’s cross took flight, caromed off the chest of retreating D.C. captain Steven Birnbaum and flew into the net.
United has conceded five own goals this season. If own goals were an individual, they would be second on the team in goals, behind Ola Kamara (12).
Before and immediately after the goal, United dominated possession and opportunities. Blake, the Jamaican national team starter, made two sensational saves, on Julian Gressel in the 14th minute and Reyna in the 28th.
The latter was a breathtaking gem as Blake flashed to his right, leaving Reyna holding his head in disbelief.
United’s frustration was not limited to the players. Earlier, after a potential penalty kick was not awarded, Losada fell to his knees and pounded the turf.
United did receive a penalty kick in the 36th minute following video replay. Referee Rubiel Vazquez reviewed the play and determined Alvas Powell had upended Reyna.
Kamara converted into the low left corner as Blake dived the other way, keeping him among the top five scorers in MLS and continuing his resurgence. In 2019-20, Kamara scored seven goals in 27 appearances for United.
Reyna provided the lead in the 49th minute. Gressel swung in a terrific cross to Kamara making a near-post run. Blake made a fabulous reflex save, but the ball fell in the six-yard box for Reyna, who used a side volley while falling for his fourth goal, all in his past six appearances.
With United facing persistent pressure for much of the half, Losada added three reinforcements in the 78th minute, including another center back (Frédéric Brillant). United shielded Kempin, won aerial challenges and maintained composure.
Substitute Ramón Ábila secured victory deep in stoppage time, using clever footwork and the outside of his right foot to beat Blake from close range. Initially, believing he was offside, Ábila held up for a moment, then continued to attack. Video replay confirmed the goal.
Notes: Starters Edison Flores (Peru), Andy Najar (Honduras) and Júnior Moreno (Venezuela) will report to their respective national teams this week for World Cup qualifiers. They are due back for United’s away match Sept. 11 against the New York Red Bulls. ...
Winger Paul Arriola missed his second consecutive match with a strained left hamstring; he hurt the right one while with the U.S. Gold Cup squad. United is aiming for him to return Sept. 11.
“This one is a very small [injury] but still the one that is going to make him miss” the Philadelphia game and a possible national team call-up for World Cup qualifiers, Losada said before the match. “It’s mental toughness right now and try to keep him positive.” ...
Defender Donovan Pines (foot injury) also seems on track to return after the international break.
Read more on soccer: