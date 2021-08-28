Big picture, these concerns might matter little because the starters didn’t play. But when Coach Ron Rivera and his staff sit down to determine the final 53-man roster ahead of the deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m., there were several players who helped and hurt their cases.
Here’s everything you need to know from Saturday’s game:
Washington sat 27 players, all its starters and key backups, to see more from the down-roster players battling for a spot. The spotlight was brightest on bubble players such as wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Jimmy Moreland, safety Deshazor Everett and running back Peyton Barber, among others.
Gandy-Golden looked the best of them. The 2020 fourth-round pick high-pointed a contested catch on the first play of the game and totaled four catches for 39 yards. He could have been more productive but missed two imprecise passes from quarterback Kyle Allen. This was important for Gandy-Golden, who struggled at New England but bounced back against Cincinnati while Rivera preached consistency.
The worst night seemed to belong to Barber or fellow running back Jaret Patterson. Barber dropped a pass, missed a blitz pickup in pass protection and averaged three yards on four rushes. His spot seemed secure last week, when starter Antonio Gibson struggled in short-yardage situations, but it now could be more of an open question.
Patterson, the star of camp, had at least two drops. This is worrisome because the undrafted free agent still needs to prove he can be a receiver out of the backfield after mostly being used as a traditional runner at Buffalo.
The kicking issues that have plagued Washington all preseason reemerged (again) with Hopkins’s third missed field goal. This one, from 55 yards, seemed outside his normal range anyway, but the way he missed could be cause for greater concern. The first two misses were pulled left, and this one appeared to be struck low and tipped.
In the past, Rivera said he hasn’t brought in competition for Hopkins because the misses were the result of the entire operation with holder Tress Way and rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. And while the trio rebounded just before halftime with a 48-yard make, the team cannot feel confident in its field goal unit heading into the season.
The final preseason totals: Four makes (31, 31, 34, 48) and three misses (40, 50, 55).
McTyer, who seemed to have established himself as the fourth or fifth cornerback, was ruled out with a concussion. Free safety Jeremy Reaves hit one of the stars of camp in the helmet when he came from center field to help McTyer defend a pass down the left sideline to Ravens wide receiver Deon Cain.
After the play, McTyer looked shaken up. He walked 20 yards toward the sideline but sat down near midfield, removed his helmet and motioned for the training staff. He spent a few minutes in the blue medical tent before a trainer led him to the locker room.
Baltimore gashed the second- and third-team defense. This wouldn’t be a concern if the onslaught had been led by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who started for the Ravens, but he departed after one drive, and third-stringer Tyler Huntley dominated. The next seven drives ended touchdown, field goal, touchdown, touchdown, halftime, touchdown, touchdown.
While Huntley made some impressive throws, the lack of push from the defensive line and the inability to stop the run seemed like more of a problem.
The final installment of the punt returner competition between DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne never materialized. Baltimore downed one punt, and Milne fair-caught another. The return unit was a “hot topic” this preseason, special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor said, because Washington had one of the NFL’s worst units last year and needs to improve.
In a possible hint to which way the team is leaning, Milne, a seventh-round pick from Brigham Young, played ahead of Carter on returns and with the wide receivers. He dropped one pass and bobbled another but made an impressive 26-yard catch to complete a strong case for a roster spot.
Andrew Golden contributed to this report.