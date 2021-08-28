The LLWS returned this year after being shelved in 2020 because of the coronavirus, but this version has mirrored a baseball bubble. There are no international teams in the field because of travel restrictions, and the 16 teams that advanced to the LLWS have been sequestered. The event was closed to the general public, and instead of distributing 3,000 daily tickets to the complex, organizers limited the crowd almost entirely to the 250 passes given to each team. The protocols in place to mitigate the impact of the delta variant have kept well-meaning moms, dads and family members at a distance. They stand and cheer behind the fences and nets that separate the stands from playing field.