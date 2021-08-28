“It was an attempt to improve his ability to handle on the backhand side the topspin of Nadal and to be able to deal with his serves with a bigger surface area on the return and fewer off-center hits, which he had a problem with,” Clarey, a veteran New York Times sports reporter, said in an interview. Federer also honed a forehand drop shot to bedevil Nadal, a shot he had previously given scant attention.