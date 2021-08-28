While it’s unclear how many snaps Washington’s starters will get, some key position battles at wide receiver, cornerback and tight end will get their final bits of evidence. Rivera also said he will be watching how players perform on special teams.
Here are five things to look for in Washington’s final tuneup before the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12.
The veteran starters’ snap counts. In past seasons, when teams played four preseason games, the third contest was when starters played the most and the fourth provided a chance for fringe players to earn roster spots. With three preseason games this year and for the foreseeable future, it will be intriguing to see how many drives projected starters play.
Rivera wasn’t giving away his game plan Thursday, saying the starters “will play what we think they need to play.” Veteran starters saw 12 to 14 snaps in the preseason opener at the New England Patriots.
Against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, the veteran offensive starters participated in a few more plays: Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took 14 snaps in the first exhibition and had 23 snaps in the second, running back Antonio Gibson saw three more snaps, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was on the field for four more snaps, and tight end Logan Thomas had nine more snaps. The defensive snap numbers stayed roughly the same in both games.
The battle for the final wide receiver spots. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday the team’s final preseason game isn’t the only factor in determining which — and how many — wide receivers the team will keep. Turner said the team is a big believer in process over results, so coaches are watching how players conduct themselves during practice and how they use their technique to run routes and get separation from cornerbacks in practice and during games.
But Saturday’s game will give Turner a glimpse at how the young wide receivers perform under pressure.
“The intensity does crank up a little bit,” Turner said. “It's not quite the regular season, but all of a sudden the lights are on and you're in the game setting and it's time to focus on the field. And some guys, it's a little bit too much for them. So how do they handle those situations? That's kind of the next test.”
McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown are locks at wideout. Adam Humphries, a seven-year veteran, and Cam Sims, a four-year veteran who was second among the team’s wide receivers in catches last year, have experience and seemingly inside tracks.
But there are other options. DeAndre Carter could land a spot thanks to his experience as a kick and punt returner. Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick in 2020, and Dax Milne, a seventh-rounder in 2021, also have shined at times during camp.
Ricky Seals-Jones and Sammis Reyes. Washington’s tight end situation became a bit clearer Thursday, when the team released Temarrick Hemmingway to make room for offensive lineman Jon Toth. Hemingway struggled in the first preseason game with a drop and a missed block and then was sidelined last week because of a concussion.
With Thomas and rookie John Bates firmly set as the first two tight ends, the question becomes: Does the Washington Football Team keep three or four?
Rivera said Thursday that big considerations when choosing the initial 53-man roster are who can help the team now, who can help the team in the future and which option is more valuable. That predicament applies with Seals-Jones and Reyes.
Seals-Jones is a five-year veteran who played sparingly last year with the Chiefs but has made the most of his opportunities in camp. Reyes, a rookie from Chile, is a developmental tight end who is still learning the game but has improved significantly since the beginning of camp.
Reyes had two catches for 25 yards in the first game against the Patriots but missed the second because of a concussion. Seals-Jones reeled in two catches for 20 yards. Both have the opportunity to use Saturday’s matchup to finish strong.
The cornerback position battle. The two most intriguing position battles during camp have been at wide receiver and at cornerback, where the coaches have raved about the competitive depth. Last week, Rivera sat out William Jackson III to get a closer look at the depth at cornerback.
Saturday will provide a final look. Jackson, Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St. Juste and Jimmy Moreland should be safe, leaving one or two spots available.
Torry McTyer has seen some action with the first team with Jackson sidelined, and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called him “a pleasant surprise.” If McTyer can put together another good performance Saturday, he could earn one of the final corner spots.
Troy Apke, who was given another shot with the team as a cornerback, has shown promise at his new position, and Rivera has praised his resilience. The team also has Danny Johnson, Darryl Roberts and Linden Stephens.
“When you get to the bottom part of that depth, and it’s really a battle, you want to be right,” Rivera said. “That’s been the hard part for us the last few nights.”
Special teams. Rivera said special teams play is extremely important in deciding who will make the team.
He knows some players are going to play a lot of snaps in the final game, but he also expects them to make plays on kickoffs and punt returns. He believes that snaps on special teams when tired will be a good test and indicator of who can cope with fatigue.
Against the Bengals, Apke, Johnson and Deshazor Everett each had at least 10 snaps on special teams. All three are fighting for roster spots, and a few tackles Saturday could help their case.