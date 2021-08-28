The issues reached special teams, too, where Washington’s kicking operations have been problematic throughout the preseason. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a pair of field goals in the first game against the New England Patriots, yet Rivera declined to bring in competition. He said the timing and rhythm of the group, with rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and holder Tress Way, wasn’t in sync. But in their final game to work out the kinks, Hopkins’s first field goal attempt from 55 yards was kicked low and ultimately blocked.