The bad news? The decisions will be tough — and after a 37-3 thrashing from the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at FedEx Field, the decisions may be even tougher.
In the team’s third and final preseason game, Washington benched its starters and key reserves (27 players total) to give those on the bubble ample time to prove their value ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to form an initial 53-man roster.
The game itself mattered little and thank goodness; Baltimore crushed Washington in every phase, amassing 311 yards and 23 points in the first half alone. But the final tryout for players hoping for a spot on the roster disappointed, putting their future in doubt.
Quarterback Kyle Allen, the team’s starter at one point last season, led a group of second- and third-stringers who did him few favors. Passes were dropped — by nearly everyone, receivers and running backs alike. On one sequence in the first quarter, running back Peyton Barber dropped a pass in the backfield, then failed to pick up a blitz.
Undrafted rookie back Jaret Patterson, who needed to show his ability to catch passes after making few receptions at the University of Buffalo, had at least two drops. Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden had one, too, as did rookie slot receiver Dax Milne, who nearly had a second drop, on a screen pass.
Protection from the line was weak as rushers pushed back its tackles, notably Saahdiq Charles on the right side.
Allen had his share of errors, too — an overthrow to Gandy-Golden up the middle and poor communication with his backs — but the collective inefficiency left little with which to truly judge the quarterback. Washington’s first five drives ended in a punt, punt, punt, punt and missed field goal.
The defense, however, was worse.
Though Washington’s reserves couldn’t be held to the same standard as the starters on defense — especially on the line, where it has four first-round picks — the backups were gashed in the running game. They missed tackles, possibly missed assignments and aided Baltimore with penalties.
On a third and 11 in the second quarter, Washington forced an incomplete pass, but defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence was penalized for roughing the passer. Baltimore scored three plays later.
Baltimore was helped on another third and long by an unnecessary roughness call on cornerback Jeremy Reaves. Baltimore scored on the next play.
Baltimore had 116 rushing yards in the first half compared with Washington’s 11. They finished with 491 yards while Washington mustered only 173 and went 1 for 11 on third downs.
Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson played the first series, going 3 for 4 for 29 yards, before Tyler Huntley stepped in and carved up Washington’s defense with Patrick Mahomes-like flair. He totaled 285 yards on 24-for-33 passing with four touchdowns and a 138.3 passer rating.
Huntley is Baltimore’s third-string quarterback.
“Missed opportunities,” Rivera said on the broadcast at halftime. “We had some chances to move the ball. We didn’t do that. We had a chance to get off the field, and we make a dumb penalty. Some undisciplined football. Things that are disappointing more so than anything else.”
The issues reached special teams, too, where Washington’s kicking operations have been problematic throughout the preseason. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a pair of field goals in the first game against the New England Patriots, yet Rivera declined to bring in competition. He said the timing and rhythm of the group, with rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and holder Tress Way, wasn’t in sync. But in their final game to work out the kinks, Hopkins’s first field goal attempt from 55 yards was kicked low and ultimately blocked.
At positions deep on talent, such as cornerback and wide receiver, the troublesome play provided little clarity.
But there were bright spots, notably from Darryl Roberts, who might have done enough to earn a roster spot. On a Baltimore third down at the Washington 2-yard line, Roberts blew up a run by Nate McCrary, knocking him back for a loss of 4 yards to force a field goal.
Torry McTyer started at cornerback and held up well in coverage to continue a strong showing throughout the preseason. But his night ended early because of a concussion. Fellow cornerback Troy Apke, another player on the edge, proved his worth in coverage and on special teams, perhaps keeping him on the 53.
David Bada, an international player who spent last season on the practice squad, had a sack and blocked an extra point. Bunmi Rotimi, a defensive end signed at the start of training camp, added another sack.
Second-year wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden had perhaps the best night among offensive players, catching four of six targets for 39 yards.
Dax Milne, a seventh-round pick vying for one of the last roster spots, had a 26-yard over-the-shoulder catch along the right sideline for the team’s biggest play of the evening.
And while Patterson couldn’t erase the drops, he showed well in pass protection, picking up a safety blitz to keep Allen clean.
But whether he and others on Washington’s bubble did enough to make its initial 53-man roster will be determined in the coming hours.