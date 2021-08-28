The bad news? The decisions will be tough — and after a 37-3 thrashing from the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at FedEx Field, the decisions may be even tougher.
In the team’s third and final preseason game, Washington benched its starters and key reserves (27 players total) to give those on the bubble ample time to prove their value ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to form an initial 53-man roster.
The game itself mattered little and thank goodness; Baltimore crushed Washington in every phase, amassing 311 yards and 23 points in the first half alone. More important were the individual performances, with jobs at stake.
“As a whole it wasn’t very good,” Rivera said. “Individually, there’s going to be some good things, some things I think we’ll feel good about. I think some things came through that made things clearer for us."
Quarterback Kyle Allen, the team’s starter at one point last season, led a group of second- and third-stringers who did him few favors. Throughout the first half, passes were dropped — by nearly everyone, receivers and running backs alike. Protection from the line was weak, too, as rushers pushed back its tackles, notably Saahdiq Charles on the right side.
On one sequence in the first quarter, running back Peyton Barber dropped a pass in the backfield, then failed to pick up a blitz. Undrafted rookie back Jaret Patterson, who needed to show his ability to catch passes after making few receptions at the University of Buffalo, had at least two drops. Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden had one, as did rookie slot receiver Dax Milne, who nearly had a second drop, on a screen pass.
“[They’re] trying too hard to make plays," Rivera said. "I’m watching Jaret Patterson turn his head before he completes the catch. More so than anything else, it just tells me he’s anxious. He wants the ball to make the play. Sometimes you just got to understand, ‘Settle in, do what you’ve been doing, and you’ll be fine.’ ”
Allen, who is working his way back from an ankle injury that cost him the second half of last season, “had his moments,” Rivera said. His play has been limited in training camp because of the injury, but with extended time Saturday, he said the ankle gave him no issues.
But he, too, had his share of errors, including an overthrow to Gandy-Golden up the middle. But the collective inefficiency left little with which to truly judge the quarterback. Washington’s first five drives ended in a punt, punt, punt, punt and missed field goal.
“We just needed better execution,” Allen said. “I just felt like we weren’t staying on schedule. We had a lot of long third downs, a lot of three-and-outs. We just weren’t putting ourself in good position to succeed.”
The defense, however, was worse.
Though Washington’s reserves couldn’t be held to the same standard as the starters on defense — especially on the line, where it has four first-round picks — the backups were gashed in the running game. They missed tackles, possibly missed assignments and aided Baltimore with penalties.
On a third and 11 in the second quarter, Washington forced an incomplete pass, but defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence was penalized for roughing the passer. Baltimore scored three plays later.
Baltimore was helped on another third and long by an unnecessary roughness call on cornerback Jeremy Reaves. Baltimore scored on the next play.
Baltimore had 116 rushing yards in the first half compared with Washington’s 11. They finished with 491 yards while Washington mustered only 173 and went 1 for 11 on third downs.
The Ravens, who earned their 20th straight preseason victory, lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a left knee injury in the first quarter.
Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson played the first series, going 3 for 4 for 29 yards, before Tyler Huntley stepped in and carved up Washington’s defense with Patrick Mahomes-like flair. He totaled 285 yards on 24-for-33 passing with four touchdowns and a 138.3 passer rating.
Huntley is Baltimore’s third-string quarterback.
The issues reached special teams, too, where Washington’s kicking operations have been problematic throughout the preseason. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a pair of field goals in the first game against the New England Patriots, yet Rivera declined to bring in competition. He said the timing and rhythm of the group, with rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and holder Tress Way, wasn’t in sync. But in their final game to work out the kinks, Hopkins’s first field goal attempt from 55 yards was kicked low and appeared to be blocked.
“I really didn’t care if he made that 55-yarder," Rivera said. "What I really was more concerned about was the operation. I wanted to see a good snap, a good hold and a good swing. That’s all I was looking at. It was a little bit further than what they had given me as his distance, but I was going to send him out there because I wanted to see the operation.”
Both he and Hopkins agreed the operation on the kick went smoothly. The miss, Hopkins said, was on him. Although he couldn’t tell whether the ball was blocked, he launched it too low.
“Tonight my process was not good on the first kick, and it bothers me,” said Hopkins, who bounced back to hit a 48-yarder before halftime. “... Going into that kick, I’m looking at the play clock, and all I’m thinking about is trying to hurry up, and I didn’t have any of the keys that I usually have going into a kick that typically make me successful. I hate that a huge mental error led to poor physical execution.”
But there were bright spots, notably from Darryl Roberts, who might have done enough to earn a roster spot. On a Baltimore third down at the Washington 2-yard line, Roberts blew up a run by Nate McCrary, knocking him back for a loss of four yards to force a field goal.
Torry McTyer started at cornerback and held up well in coverage to continue a strong showing throughout the preseason. But his night ended early because of a concussion, forcing Rivera’s staff to consider even more over the next few days.
“It’s very disruptive,” Rivera said. “We’ll have to see how he is [Sunday] and the next couple days, and then we’ll go from there as far as that’s concerned. But when you have guys that aren’t available to play ... that’s a little bit of a disappointment because those are guys you want to see play."
Rookie safety Darrick Forrest (hamstring) and defensive ends James Smith-Williams (sore leg) and Casey Toohill (toe) did not play because of injuries.
But cornerback Troy Apke, another player on the edge, continued to progress since switching from safety, maintaining tight coverage and coming up with key special teams tackles to perhaps keep his spot on the 53.
David Bada, an international player who spent last season on the practice squad, had a sack and blocked an extra point; Bunmi Rotimi, a defensive end signed at the start of training camp, added another sack; Gandy-Golden had perhaps the best night among the offensive players, catching four of six targets for 39 yards; and Milne, a seventh-round pick, had a 26-yard over-the-shoulder catch along the right sideline for the team’s biggest play of the evening.
And while Patterson couldn’t erase the drops, he showed well in pass protection, picking up a safety blitz to keep Allen clean.
But whether he and others on Washington’s bubble did enough to make its initial 53-man roster will be determined in the coming hours.
Over the next few days, Rivera, his coaches and Washington’s personnel staff will pore over the game film and rank their players to pare down the roster and begin to form its practice squad. Talks of depth and remaining team needs may alter the roster in the following days before the Week 1 team is set.
“We had some pretty good battles going on,” Rivera said. “We had some guys we had to take a real good look at, and they got some extended play. This was really about the evaluation of them more than anything else.”