“I can’t fault the fans for doing what they believe is right, I guess,” Harper said Thursday, sitting in his home dugout at his home yard, Citizens Bank Park. “It doesn’t really bother me.”
The evolution of Harper, though, is something more surprising than his former fan base riding him relentlessly. He is nearing the end of his 10th big league season, after which he has 10 more to go on the 13-year, $330 million deal that brought him to Philadelphia. So at the midway point in his career, when his contributions to the Nats are long since over and his contributions to the Phillies pile up every day, is it possible that Bryce Harper — hair-on-fire, look-at-me teenager when he came up — is now one of the sport’s best players but almost quietly?
“I know a lot of people around the league talk about him being amazingly underrated,” Phillies General Manager Sam Fuld said, “and I believe that’s the case. I just think he makes us better in a lot of different ways.”
That one notion — Bryce Harper, underrated — sort of smacks you in the forehead, doesn’t it? For six of his seven seasons in Washington, he was a National League all-star whether his numbers said he should be or not. In his three seasons in Philadelphia, he has yet to be an all-star (yes, there was no All-Star Game in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season). But his numbers show he is an elite player, just as he was always billed.
“I play the same way,” Harper said. “I do the same things. I don’t know. Maybe being 28 and not 19 or 20, I’m not one of their young guys anymore.”
He smiled. Baseball’s next generation is here, and it no longer includes Harper, who’s a father to two kids rather than a kid himself. The role he once played in marketing the sport is now filled by Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays. They’re both 22, Harper’s age during his MVP season of 2015, when he led the NL in homers and runs scored, in on-base percentage and slugging percentage — high-water marks that he hasn’t matched since.
But for a beat-up Phillies team that is struggling to stay within reach of Atlanta in the NL East race, Harper has been an essential, steadying presence. His raw numbers — 24 homers, 56 RBI, 73 runs scored — might not excite, and they probably prevent him from being a true MVP candidate, particularly if the Phillies fade. His raw numbers, though, also have been a product of his circumstances because entering the weekend, Harper has come to the plate with men on base 173 times, a number surpassed by 123 other players. He has come to the plate with men in scoring position 91 times, trailing 150 players.
So about his importance to the Phillies?
“It’s been incredible,” Fuld said. “He impacts us as much as anybody on this field. Sometimes he does it quietly with three walks and scores two runs. Sometimes he hits two homers that both go 450 feet. You tend to see a little bit of both throughout every week. He’s been tremendously consistent.”
There’s more to Harper’s season than the numbers, but the numbers still matter.
Through Thursday, here is the list of players with an on-base percentage higher than Harper’s .414: Washington’s Juan Soto (.444). Here is the list of players with a slugging percentage higher than Harper’s .572: Tatis, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Guerrero and Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos. And here is the list of players with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage higher than Harper’s .986: Ohtani, Tatis and Guerrero. Throw in wins above replacement (according to FanGraphs), and Harper’s 4.6 trails just Tatis and Washington/Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner in the National League.
By any measure, he’s a star. And yet does he show up on the sport’s radar as such?
“I think he’s had to grind through a lot this year,” Phillies Manager Joe Girardi said. “… He’s played really well. I’ve been pleased with the way he’s been playing. And he’s been through a lot. It’s not easy to get hit in the face.”
Oh, that. On April 28, St. Louis reliever Genesis Cabrera unleashed a 97-mph fastball that sailed up and in on Harper, who had no chance. The ball smashed into his left cheek, then ricocheted directly into his left wrist.
“The fact that he didn’t break something in his cheek is absolutely amazing to me,” Girardi said.
The wrist, though, was damaged. Harper sat out a few games. When he returned, he was a shell of what he is supposed to be, hitting .211 with a .318 on-base percentage and .316 slugging percentage over the next 15 games before the Phillies finally sent him to the injured list. The rest paid off. Since his return June 5, he has been a monster: His .425 on-base percentage trails only Soto, his .620 slugging percentage trails only Ohtani (and is tied with Cincinnati’s Joey Votto), and he’s hitting .308.
That’s quite a stretch, which is making this quite a season. Harper would far prefer to scroll through his phone — bursting with pictures of his son, Krew, who just turned 2, and his eight-month-old daughter Brooklyn — than evaluate it.
“I don’t like talking about it,” he said. “When media ask me, I always just say: ‘We play a full season. I’ve got a month left to go out there and play my game, try to get better in the last month and do the things I can to help my team win.’ I know if I play well the numbers are going to be there at the end.”
Three upcoming chances to play well will come against the Nationals, his old team at his old home park. A few days ago, he was working on a promotion for Topps, and he was asked about his favorite places to hit. At the top: Nationals Park.
“I love playing there,” Harper said. “I can’t deny that. I love the way I see the ball there.”
Earlier this month, he hit the 250th homer of his career right there. The first 184 of those came for the Nats. Boo him for that?
“It’s just part of sports,” Harper said. “It’s part of somebody going back to their place, and they signed somewhere else in free agency instead of getting traded out — if I had gotten traded out and didn’t sign there, maybe it would be different. But my competitiveness when I go in there is all the same. And I have people that yell and say they love me that are wearing the ‘W’ as well.”
The “W” has been replaced by a “P,” and both sides are fine with that. What’s more remarkable in Harper’s transition isn’t that he changed teams, which made fans change their allegiances. It’s that a player who, for so long, defined style over substance now clearly represents substance over style.
“I think you get better with age in a lot of things in life,” he said. “With any profession that you do, a lot of things that you worried about before you might not worry about now. I think I’ve definitely gotten a lot better at a lot of things compared to when I was at 19 or 20, just from age and growth and learning more things. I expect to do that from now until the end.”
He’s a decade in. There’s at least a decade to go. It’s apparent by now: The numbers will be there in the end, even if the hype won’t be.