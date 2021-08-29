Ruiz, 23, arrived in the July 30 trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a consensus top 20 prospect in baseball, he headlined a package of him, right-handed starters Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo, and outfielder Donovan Casey. Ruiz then played 20 games for the Rochester Red Wings, the Nationals’ Class-AAA affiliate, and punched five homers and six home runs. That included crushing two homers in back-to-back nights.
So from the beginning, as soon as the deal went through, Ruiz’s days in AAA were numbered. In 72 games at that level this year, counting his time with the Class AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers, Ruiz, a switch-hitter, batted .310 with a .993 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He finished with 30 walks, 33 strikeouts and 21 homers. And there was an added bonus for the Nationals, who have yet to announce a corresponding move to make room for Ruiz on the active roster: In the series opener against Philadelphia, Ruiz will catch Gray.
“Obviously there’s a lot of good ballplayers here, but they invested a lot in me and Keibert,” Gray said Sunday morning. “So it’s going to be really fun. I’m sure tomorrow will be just that first glimpse of future things to come and have a lot of fans, a lot of front office people, coaches really excited.”
The Nationals don’t often publicize a promotion — or any roster move — this far in advance. That sort of hyping was reserved for the debuts of Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper, back before the club had ever made the playoffs. But since they reset at the deadline, trading eight veterans for 12 unproven players, this shows a reset of the organization’s marketing priorities.
It is far easier to sell Ruiz than a fourth-place team with a 55-73 record. On Sunday morning, when the Nationals shared the Ruiz news on their main Twitter account, they included a link for tickets. The early announcement also made it so Ruiz could be discussed on Sunday’s game broadcast.
Lost in that calculus, though, is the team knowing one player will be sent down by Monday evening (at the latest). Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Manager Dave Martinez insisted that the Nationals had yet to make a decision. Any fringe player, then, such as catcher Tres Barrera or a depth arm, could have taken the field with a demotion in mind. All rosters will expand from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1. But unless an optioned player is called back up to replace an injured guy, he must spend a minimum of 10 days in the minors.
“You’ve got to take care of the seconds. The minutes, the hours, the days will take care of themselves,” Martinez said when asked if it was weird for the clubhouse to know of Ruiz’s promotion before Sunday’s finale in New York. “... Let’s try to go 1-0 today. Obviously something’s going to happen after the game, but they need to focus today on trying to play today and win a game today.”
With Ruiz on board, the Nationals were always going to have a logjam at his position. A day before acquiring Ruiz, they traded reliever Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays for Riley Adams, a 25-year-old catcher. Barrera, who started Sunday, has caught regularly since Alex Avila and Yan Gomes went to the injured list in July. And even though Gomes left at the deadline, heading to the Oakland Athletics, Avila just began a rehab assignment in West Palm Beach, Fla.
It would have been a good September for the usual roster expansion to 40 players. Instead, after a rule change before the 2020 season, the Nationals will have to play musical chairs with the two extra spots.
The plan, as Martinez indicated on Sunday, is to play Ruiz a lot. Adams is the logical backup, having posted a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of 349 /.451.581 in his first 51 plate appearances here. Barrera, 26, could get squeezed out unless the Nationals see value in carrying three catchers for a bit. Yet, however it shakes out, the most important part for the Nationals, for a team pushing its potential on a wary city, is that Ruiz is on his way.