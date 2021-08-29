NEW YORK — It took one month — no more, no less — for the Washington Nationals to promote Keibert Ruiz, their top prospect, for Monday’s home game against the Philadelphia Phillies. While the Nationals faced the New York Mets on Sunday, Ruiz traveled from Rochester to Washington, where he could play for at least the next six years, the hope being that his talent helps turn a rebuild into a “reboot,” as the Nationals like to call their current plan. His team debut is a step both very small and exciting for an organization that so recently traded its present for the future.