Sometimes, though, what is expected to happen does not, in fact, come to pass. So it was with Messi, who reportedly wanted to stay with Barcelona and had agreed to a five-year contract. As it turned out, what Barcelona described as “economic and structural obstacles” got in the way. After that club announced Messi would not return, he quickly found a new home in a French league that traditionally does not have quite the cachet and drawing power as the top rungs in English, German, Italian and Spanish soccer.