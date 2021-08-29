According to Widmaier, Friemel has been replaced by Australia’s Wayne McKewen, a veteran tournament referee.
An email to Friemel was not returned.
Friemel was hailed by the USTA as “one of the world’s top tennis officials” when his appointment as the U.S. Open’s tournament referee was announced in March 2019. Friemel replaced Brian Earley, who had served in the role for 26 years before retiring.
Friemel was well known to the USTA at the time, having served as the U.S. Open’s chief umpire from 2016 to 2018. He is also widely known in international tennis circles; he was appointed head of officiating for the London-based ITF in 2014.
As the U.S. Open’s tournament referee, Friemel’s role was to ensure that the tournament was conducted according to the sport’s rules, regulations and procedures. The tournament referee also serves as the final authority on all officiating matters and approves and oversees the assignment and evaluation of chair umpires.
In 2020, when the U.S. Open was held without spectators, Friemel presided over the disqualification of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic for inadvertently striking a linesperson with a ball. Friemel received generally favorable marks for applying the rulebook correctly and without favor in a difficult, high-stakes situation, with Djokovic pursuing an 18th Grand Slam title.
He went on to reach a record-tying 20 majors with his sweep of the three majors held this season — the Australian and French opens and Wimbledon. With a victory at this year’s U.S. Open, Djokovic would surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who aren’t competing, and join Rod Laver as the only man to achieve a calendar-year Grand Slam.