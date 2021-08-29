For six years, Washington had the same specialist trio, with Way, Hopkins and long snapper Nick Sundberg. But Sundberg wasn’t re-signed in March (he remains unsigned) and Cheeseman was drafted in the sixth round to take his spot. The change has hardly been seamless — Hopkins missed a pair of kicks in the team’s preseason opener and another in the finale against the Ravens — raising concern. (Hopkins missed a pair of extra-point attempts and seven field goals last season.) But Rivera declined to bring in another kicker for competition in camp, believing the group could fix its timing and communication issues before the regular season. Barring a waiver claim or post-cut signing, Washington’s “three-headed monster,” as Way describes it, is staying together.