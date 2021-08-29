The takeaway, though, is that as talented and complete a player as Cantlay is and as beautiful as their golf was — a combined 48 holes played Sunday, with all of three bogeys between them — DeChambeau, when he’s in the mix, dominates the story line just as he tries to strangle the golf course. It’s not just what he does and how he does it with a golf club, which is astonishing to see in person. It’s what he says and what he leaves unsaid. It’s what he does and what he doesn’t do. Despise him or adore him, he is a walking headline. The Ryder Cup is less than a month away. Good lord, where does DeChambeau fit in?