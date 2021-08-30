Here are 10 players who’ll be intriguing to watch this season, a mix of athletes who have proven themselves in the area and those who could emerge in the national and local spotlights:
Neeo Avery, QB, Jr., Good Counsel
The 2019 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions return from the pandemic with a 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior set to star at quarterback. But he won’t just play quarterback — Avery can also line up at tight end, at wide receiver or on defense.
Bryce Duke, RB, Sr., Tuscarora
Duke has long provided the Huskies a potent combination of power and speed at the running back position. He returns for his senior year as one of the most celebrated and feared players in Northern Virginia, having recently committed to Virginia Tech and looking to lead Tuscarora to an elusive state title.
Alex Godavitarne, QB, Sr., Wilson
After spearheading a petition to reinstate high school athletics in the District, the 6-4 signal-caller could be one of the top playmakers in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Nyckoles Harbor, ATH, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Harbor was D.C.’s Gatorade track and field athlete of the year in the spring. The Lions will now deploy his speed at tight end, wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker and perhaps in the backfield.
Peter Kikwata, WR, Sr., Northwest
The 6-1 deep threat has built hype around Montgomery County since transferring from Watkins Mill after the 2019 season. Kikwata seems like the perfect fit for Northwest’s pass-heavy offense as the Jaguars aim to return to the Maryland 4A championship game, where they lost to Wise in 2019.
Jason Moore, DL, Jr., DeMatha
The 6-6, 255-pound defensive threat was growing into his body as a freshman the last time meaningful football was played at DeMatha. This fall, Maryland’s top recruit for the Class of 2023 could be a menace on the defensive line as the Stags aim for their first WCAC title since 2016.
Shawn Murphy, LB, Sr., Unity Reed
Murphy has been a known commodity in Prince William County since he was a freshman. The hard-hitting linebacker, an Alabama commit, is the top-ranked local player in the Class of 2022.
Steven Sannieniola, DB, Sr., Quince Orchard
The Vanderbilt commit will spearhead a dangerous secondary that could torment opponents’ passing games this fall. The Cougars didn’t allow a point in a pair of games last spring and will be potent contenders for this fall’s Maryland 4A title.
Jayden Sauray, QB, Sr., Wise
The Maryland commit may be the most impactful player in Maryland public schools this fall. Sauray paced the Pumas to the 2019 Maryland 4A title as a sophomore and will again make the Prince George’s County powerhouse a top state contender.
Brock Spalding, WR, Sr., South County
The shifty receiver was a big reason why the Stallions have made back-to-back appearances in the Virginia Class 6 title game. Now, as a senior, the East Carolina commit will be leaned on as a playmaker and a leader for one of the area’s best teams.
Michael Errigo, Jake Lourim and Tramel Raggs contributed to this report.