Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that the league expects to see positive tests by vaccinated players. But unvaccinated players were, at that point, testing positive at a rate seven times higher than vaccinated players, Sills said then. The NFL said last week that it is interested in a vaccine requirement for all players but the NFLPA has not agreed to that. The NFL said then that nearly 93 percent of players were vaccinated leaguewide.