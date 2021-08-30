In a pair of lopsided losses Saturday, Friendship Collegiate and Theodore Roosevelt learned the transition back to competitive action could be rocky.
“I’ll be honest, it’s been tough at times because we couldn’t work with any of our kids and mold them during the pandemic, so we’ve got juniors and seniors — who are normally expected to set the standard — coming into training camp and having had little-to-no access to a weight room or weights in like a year and a half,” Theodore Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said following a 28-7 loss against Archbishop Carroll, which played a single game in April.
“We’ve basically had to press reset and reteach the game, while also implementing our program’s philosophy and expectations,” Harden said. “So it’s been a lot in a short amount of time.”
Friendship Collegiate also had its hands full over the weekend. It faced Gonzaga, a private school powerhouse that won its handful of spring games, claimed a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title and enters the fall season No. 1 in The Post’s initial rankings.
Friendship lost, 37-0, giving Coach Mike Hunter a new template to work from.
“Our current guys haven’t played at this level — to no fault of their own — so they just don’t know what they don’t know,” Hunter said, “and as a coach I’ve got to be cognizant of that and adjust my coaching and play calling so they can just focus on flying around and playing fast.”
— Tramel Raggs
Gar-Field has new identity and reputation
Finally, after much discussion and debate, the Red Wolves have arrived in the D.C. area just in time for football season.
No, the Washington Football Team has not opted for the fan favorite name change proposal. It’s Gar-Field High in Prince William County, formerly known as the Indians, who have embraced the mascot. If Washington’s pro team wants to follow suit, there’s plenty of room in the pack.
“Yeah we jumped the gun on them,” Coach Tony Keiling said with a laugh during a recent practice.
The school announced in March it would be retiring the Indian mascot and searching for a new name. They chose Red Wolves in June, months into an online campaign by Washington Football Team fans advocating for a similar decision.
Gar-Field is one of several Northern Virginia programs to change a name or mascot heading into the school year, joining Alexandria City High (formerly T.C. Williams) and Meridian High (formerly George Mason).
For Gar-field, the new name comes at an appropriate time for a team that has been quickly changing its reputation. Last spring, Gar-Field made the most of an abbreviated schedule by going undefeated in the regular season before falling to Patriot in the playoffs. It was the climax of a quick turnaround for a program that went winless in 2017.
Kieling is hoping the excitement and momentum within the program will lead to another successful season, and the first real evidence came at tryouts, when the program had the biggest turnout in the coach’s four years there.
“When we first got here four years ago they were concerned about fielding a varsity team,” Kieling said. “To have a varsity and a JV now, it’s a blessing.”
— Michael Errigo
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Brendon Wyatt, RB, DeMatha. After quarterback Blake Kendall went down with an injury in the first quarter, Wyatt carried the Stags to a season-opening win at Holy Spirit with 13 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Keith Jenkins, Sr., RB, Patriot. The Pioneers played just two and a half quarters Friday before their 42-6 win over Hylton was cut short by bad weather. That didn’t stop Jenkins from running for 225 yards and five touchdowns.
Games to watch this week
Lake Braddock at Madison, 7 p.m. Thursday
Damascus at Northwest, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Baton Rouge Catholic (La.) at Good Counsel, 7 p.m. Friday
Eleanor Roosevelt at Oxon Hill, 7 p.m. Saturday
Charles County is playing it safe
Charles County has given its high school athletes a pair of options: get vaccinated or get tested every week.
Most counties in the D.C. area have more lenient mandates, but some teams in those jurisdictions have experienced outbreaks that have suspended practices for a few days. Montgomery County powerhouses Quince Orchard and Damascus, for example, have endured outbreaks, with cases involving football players and staff members. Charles County is providing its own free testing through vendors.
“It’s a good thing,” Westlake Coach Tony Zaccarelli said. “You want to try to be proactive and make sure your team is staying healthy and you don’t jeopardize someone else’s season. If everyone in the state was doing it, it’d probably be beneficial for everybody. It is a lot of work, but it’s worth it, talking about safety and health of student-athletes.”
Charles and Prince George were the only Maryland counties in the D.C. area to not conduct football games last spring. Zaccarelli said he saw his players for workouts in June for the first time since March 2020, but not having that tuneup has put some Charles County squads at a disadvantage.
“That inexperience of playing varsity football is going to hurt us at some point in time, but we’re going to play and get better each week,” Zaccarelli said.
— Kyle Melnick
Private programs load up schedules
With high school football back to a full season and regional road trips feasible again, local private schools have again compiled some of the most ambitious schedules in the country.
Here’s our ranking of the area’s five toughest nonconference schedules:
5. St. John’s: The Cadets are catching some teams on off years, but they still dominated Don Bosco (N.J.) Prep on Saturday and will host Butler (N.C.) and Camden (N.J.) in the next two weeks.
4. DeMatha: After beating Holy Spirit, a top-five team in New Jersey, on Saturday night, the Stags will head back up the coast to face Imhotep in Philadelphia on Friday.
3. St. Mary’s Ryken: As he continues to build a contender in Southern Maryland, Aaron Brady again has Ryken punching above its weight against Gonzaga, Good Counsel and St. Joe’s Prep (Pa.), a top-25 team in the country.
2. Gonzaga: The Eagles will also face St. Joe’s Prep, and they will make trips to Spalding and McDonogh (another top-100 group nationally) before their grueling league schedule.
1. Good Counsel: The Falcons beat St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) on Saturday and host Baton Rouge Catholic (La.) on Friday, but neither of those games is the headliner: That would be a home game against St. Frances Academy on Sept. 17.
— Jake Lourim