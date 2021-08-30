As a new season gets underway, local coaches and players are eager to prove themselves. Some of them got that opportunity over the weekend, as many private schools and public programs in Virginia and D.C. returned to the field. Maryland public schools kick off this coming weekend.
Here’s a look at some of the best programs the D.C. area has to offer.
1. Gonzaga (1-0)
After going undefeated in last spring’s truncated football season, the Eagles entered this year as the team to beat in an increasingly volatile Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
Next game: Friday at McDonogh (Md.), 7 p.m.
2. Good Counsel (1-0)
Sophomore Frankie Weaver’s second half touchdown pass to Shane Carroll lifted the Falcons to a season-opening road win at New Jersey power St. Joseph Regional.
Next: Friday vs. Catholic (La.), 7 p.m.
3. Wise (0-0)
It’s been 20 months since the Pumas lifted the Maryland 4A championship trophy, the fifth state title in program history. But the return of quarterback Jayden Sauray, a Maryland commit, should help keep that memory close and preserve Wise as a team to beat.
Next: Friday vs. North Point, 7 p.m.
4. St. John’s (1-0)
The Cadets opened the season with an impressive 27-6 win over Don Bosco (N.J.)
Next: Saturday vs. Butler (N.C.), 2 p.m.
5. Stone Bridge (1-0)
The Bulldogs, defending Virginia Class 5 champions, started the season in style with a shutout victory over Class 6 contender Madison.
Next: Thursday at Centreville, 7 p.m.
6. South County (0-0)
The Stallions, who opened the season with a bye week, have recently established themselves as a Northern Virginia power. After winning the Class 6 title in 2019, they returned to the championship game in last year’s condensed spring season, but fell to Oscar Smith.
Next: Thursday at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
7. DeMatha (1-0)
The Stags opened the season with a trip to the beach, going to Ocean City, N.J., to knock off Holy Spirit, 28-7.
Next: Friday at Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 7 p.m.
8. Quince Orchard (0-0)
The Cougars, consistently one of the best teams in Montgomery County, were granted only a few scrimmages last school year and have already faced exposure issues to start this season. When they do return to the field, expect them to be hungry for a 4A title.
Next: Friday vs. Whitman, 6:30 p.m.
9. Archbishop Spalding
Senior quarterback Nick Gutierrez helped the Cavaliers start the season on the right foot, running for two touchdowns in a 34-13 win over St. Augustine Prep (N.J.).
Next: Friday at Broadneck, 6:30 p.m.
10. Tuscarora (1-0)
The Huskies, who made a Class 4 semifinal appearance last spring, opened with a 37-0 win over Riverside. Senior running back Bryce Duke led the effort with four touchdowns.
Next: Thursday vs. Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
11. Damascus (0-0)
The Swarmin’ Hornets, winners of four state titles in the last six years, are always a team to watch in Maryland.
Next: Friday at No. 15 Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
12. C.H. Flowers (0-0)
The Jaguars should have the size and talent to overpower most opponents in Prince George’s County. The question will be whether they have what it takes to topple Wise.
Next: Saturday at DuVal, 2 p.m.
13. Northwest (0-0)
The Jaguars are coming off a strong season, having made it to the 2019 state title game, but the long layoff means many of the key players from that squad are gone.
Next: Friday vs. No. 13 Damascus, 6:30 p.m.
14. Bullis
The Bulldogs just missed out on an Interstate Athletic Conference title in 2019. They will need big seasons from playmakers such as senior Oliver Bridges, a Cincinnati commit, to nab the crown this fall.
Next: Saturday at Carroll, 2 p.m.
15. Unity Reed (1-0)
The Lions, led by one of the area’s best prospects in four-star linebacker and Alabama commit Shawn Murphy, opened the season with a momentous 20-14 win over Westfield.
Next: Thursday at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
16. Friendship Collegiate (0-1)
Despite a season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, the Knights are still a dangerous D.C. squad with a D.C. State Athletic Association title to defend.
Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (Va.), 7 p.m.
17. Freedom-Woodbridge (1-0)
The Eagles, a Prince William County power, opened the season by dropping 70 points on Stafford’s Brooke Point in a commanding victory.
Next: Friday at Riverbend (Va.), 7 p.m.
18. Independence (1-0)
The Tigers, coming off a miraculous spring in which they made it to the state title game in their second year as a program, won their season debut against Fauquier by forfeit.
Next: Thursday vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
19. Dunbar (0-0)
The Crimson Tide had their season-opening game against Ron Brown canceled, so they will have to wait another week to begin their defense of the 2019 District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association title.
Next: Friday vs. McKinley Tech, 6 p.m.
20. Archbishop Carroll (1-0)
The Lions opened the season with a 28-7 win over Theodore Roosevelt.
Next: Saturday vs No. 15 Bullis
On the bubble: Georgetown Prep, Madison, North Point, Suitland, Westfield.