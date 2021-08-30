The sequence was perfect, three walks in a row, because it brought the right hitter to the plate at the right moment Monday night. Sure, the Washington Nationals already trailed by three runs in the first inning, with two-thirds of the deficit belonging to Bryce Harper and a moonshot homer. And sure, in the bigger picture, not much rode on a late August at-bat — an at-bat that lasted just two pitches — in a season that became an experiment on July 30, once eight veterans skipped town.