But the player in the box, a 23-year-old catcher named Keibert Ruiz, mattered more than the result (a pop out to shortstop) or final score (a 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies). This was the first at-bat of his awaited Nationals debut. So once Zack Wheeler spiked a curveball to Yadiel Hernandez, loading the bases with two out, a scattered crowd stood and cheered. When Ruiz’s name blared through Nationals Park, the noise grew louder, leading Wheeler to wait a beat before stepping on the rubber.
Ruiz was the top prospect acquired in the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Josiah Gray, the second-best prospect netted by the Nationals, started Monday, forming a battery of the present and future. Yet Gray had his worst outing since joining the team, allowing seven hits, three walks and six earned runs in four innings to go with four strikeouts. Ruiz finished with two pop outs, a lineout and a bloop single in the eighth.
All that, right there, was Washington’s night: Glimpses of what’s ahead, reminders of the long road to get there.
“A lot of thoughts, a lot of excitement,” Ruiz said Monday afternoon of seeing the stadium for the first time. “But I’m not trying to do too much here. Just keep it simple. Same baseball.”
“We haven’t thrown that much together, just because of this year being a weird year for me with the injury and whatnot,” Gray added of pairing with Ruiz. “So we’re just going to continue to get on the same page, just like I did with Tres [Barrera] and Riley Adams. It’s going to be a work in progress just like every other pitcher here.”
Wheeler, the Phillies’ starter, was both shaky and able to limit the Nationals (55-75). Ruiz got under a 97-mph fastball in his first three plate appearances. Shortstop Alcides Escobar exited in the first after fouling a ball straight off his left knee. The Nationals did rally off Wheeler in the second, using singles by Carter Kieboom, Luis García and Lane Thomas in a two-run burst, and Kieboom whacked a solo shot in the third. But they were long shoved in a hole by Harper, Gray and an adventure for Hernandez in left field.
In the top of the third, with the score 3-2, Phillies third baseman Ronald Torreyes skied a ball to left and Hernandez backtracked. But he mistimed his route, then mistimed his leap, and the hit smacked the base of the wall before shooting toward the line. Hernandez, confused, looked around and flipped his palms to the sky. The bases cleared for a three-run triple. Torreyes even considered trying for an inside-the-park grand slam.
See? More growing pains.
Ruiz’s arrival, though, was the bright spot at the end of a tough month. After the trade, he spent 20 games with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Since May, in 72 games at that level in the Nationals and Dodgers organizations, the switch hitter had a .993 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 21 homers. He punched two in back-to-back games for the Red Wings. He was ready for the leap.
“I felt like we threw a lot of fastballs and then we did better in the third inning,” Ruiz said of his and Gray’s night. “And hitting feels good, too. Chasing a little bit, that pitch up and in. I just need to get better with that.”
As expected, the Nationals have committed to starting Ruiz behind the plate most days. Barrera was optioned to Rochester to make room on the active roster. Adams, another catcher acquired at the deadline, will be Ruiz’s backup in September. That means Ruiz will have to speed-learn a new rotation and a new bullpen while trying to solve major league pitchers he has never faced.
That’s a lot to put on young shoulders. And how he responds, both now and later, will help determine the timeline of the organization’s rebuild. When Ruiz met Dave Martinez on Monday, sitting in the manager’s office, Martinez offered his vision of a two-way street.
“I want feedback from you. I want to see what your views are, and I’m going to learn from you as well,” Martinez said of what he told Ruiz. “And I want to learn from you because my job is to make you better, and for us to go out there and compete and win games, and you’re a big part of that.”
To close his introduction to Washington, Ruiz got ahead 3-0, took a strike and looped a single between three Phillies fielders in the eighth, poking Connor Brogdon’s 95-mph fastball. He ran 90 feet, reaching safely, and bumped knuckles with first base coach Randy Knorr. It really wasn’t much. It wasn’t a fairy-tale grand slam to erase Harper’s early dent in the scoreboard. It was, actually, about as quiet a hit as Ruiz could have mustered.
But it was a start, nonetheless. The Nationals still needed that.
