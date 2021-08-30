If a Washington Nationals fan fell asleep in late July, say right before the 30th, then hibernated for a month, they would be very disoriented by almost a third of the current roster. Out went Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand and Jon Lester, as was well documented during this imaginary slumber. But incrementally, those holes were filled with six of the 14 players the team added in trades or off the waiver wire, most of them unknown to the casual viewer — or the casual Rip Van Winkle — in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.