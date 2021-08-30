The once-per-week testing for vaccinated players and staffers represents an increase from the testing frequency of once every 14 days under the protocols in effect during training camp and the preseason. The NFLPA had sought a return to daily testing for vaccinated players and staffers, citing concerns over the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
Vaccinated players must also be offered a second test per week, under the regular season protocols. Vaccinated players with cohabitants who have health vulnerabilities can opt for daily testing.
Unvaccinated players remain subject to daily testing, as was the case last season and during this year’s training camp and preseason. They also remain subject to five-day quarantines if they’re identified as high-risk close contacts to an individual who tests positive. Vaccinated players remain exempt from contact-tracing quarantines, although they can be subjected to daily testing and mask-wearing for at least five days if they’re identified as high-risk close contacts.
NFL locker rooms will remain closed to most media members on game days, as the league previously told teams. The lone exception is a small number of team-affiliated media members. Vaccinated media members will continue to be permitted to conduct in-person interviews with players and coaches in other settings.