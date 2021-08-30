Instead of taking his lumps as he learned the ropes, the nine-time all-star guard exploded onto the scene with the Oklahoma City Thunder, reaching the conference finals at age 22 and the Finals at age 23. Instead of enjoying the long-awaited championship payoff once he reached his prime, Westbrook found himself abandoned by Kevin Durant in 2016 and unable to mount the type of deep playoff push that had once seemed inevitable. And instead of fulfilling his presumed destiny as a one-franchise cult hero, the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest splashy addition is set to play for his fourth team in four seasons following his offseason trade by the Washington Wizards.