The late-morning rush of arrivals at the Flushing Meadows venue, in fact, caused a lengthy backup at the east gate, with many fans arriving from the nearest subway stop waiting nearly an hour to enter.
Tournament officials vowed to do better and said the backlog was caused by the bag-check process rather than the requirement given on short notice that fans must show proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to gain entry to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Once on the grounds, fans’ celebration of tennis was in full song. Few bothered with mask-wearing or social distancing as they ate, drank and cheered with gusto as the players went to work in pursuit of the season’s final major in the absence of Williams, Federer and Nadal, who boast 63 Grand Slam singles titles among them.
“We all miss them; we all love them to play forever,” said Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, of Federer and Nadal. “At some point, they will have to retire.”
At this year’s tournament, Zverev’s bigger concern is claiming his first major and, in turn, denying world No. 1 Novak Djokovic the men’s record 21st major that would also complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.
The return of fans quickened the pulse of the event, tournament director Stacey Allaster said in an interview Monday.
“They feed the energy of the U.S. Open,” Allaster said.
Their presence also augments broadcast revenue that funds the U.S. Tennis Association’s mission of promoting and growing the sport, she noted.
Fans don’t just account for two weeks of ticket revenue. They also represent value to the U.S. Open sponsors that use the event to showcase their goods and services, such as Emirates airline, Tiffany & Co. jewelry or Rolex watches.
In 2020, the loss of ticket sales, hospitality suites and other revenue sources was projected to pare the U.S. Open’s net income roughly 80 percent, USTA chief executive Mike Dowse told the Associated Press.
As players toiled on the courts Monday, the wheels of commerce turned on nearly every square foot of the grounds. Business was brisk at the Baseline Cocktails kiosk, where lines formed before noon for the U.S. Open’s “signature cocktail,” the Grey Goose Honey Deuce, at $20 a cup. Other kiosks sold the U.S. Open’s official water, official beer, official coffee and official sports drink.
At the display of the tournament’s official vehicle, Mercedes-Benz, no driver’s license was required to sit behind the wheel of a fully electric 2022 EQS.
All of this commerce has a trickle-down effect on players.
U.S. Open officials last week announced a record $57.5 million in prize money and compensation, which includes a reallocation that shifts a portion of the top players’ winnings to that of also-rans to address an income inequity that was highlighted by the pandemic’s challenges.
Under the new prize structure, brokered by the USTA and the men’s and women’s pro tours, the men’s and women’s champions will take a pay cut, from $3 million to $2.5 million, while those who competed in the qualifying tournament and all first-round participants will get an increase.
But the biggest pretournament adjustment had to do with coronavirus protocols for spectators.
U.S. Open officials announced last week that fans would not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, given that the tournament is an open-air event. That policy was approved by both New York state and city health department officials, Allaster said.
Within 48 hours, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an “overrule,” demanding stricter protocols for spectators at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the biggest venue on the grounds, given that when its retractable roof is deployed, it becomes an indoor venue.
Rather than create two sets of protocols based on ticket location, tournament officials announced Friday that all spectators would be required to show proof of at least one vaccine.
Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys were first on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday in a reprise of the 2017 women’s singles final. Stephens got the victory again but by the narrowest of margins, prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker.
The two are good friends and have known each other since they were 12, so it’s a matchup neither looks forward to, Stephens explained afterward, particularly at Grand Slams.
“It’s just tough when you get into this position, and we’re at the U.S. Open; we’re both looking to do well here,” Stephens said. “And then to play each other. … Someone has to win it, someone has to lose, and it’s just sucky.”
