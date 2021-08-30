Washington had the luxury of depth and competition at multiple positions in training camp this year, creating long odds for many players to make the initial active roster. But several of those cut may be candidates for the practice squad. Teams can begin to form their practice squads after the waiver claiming period, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and like last year can sign up to 16 players.
Wright is the most notable early cut for Washington, but his release wasn’t a surprise, either. The second-year undrafted player started six of 14 games played last season and had 27 catches for 127 yards. But Washington bolstered its receiving corps through free agency and the draft, most notably with Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown.
Montez, an undrafted quarterback out of the University of Colorado, spent the entirety of his rookie season on Washington’s practice squad and could return there this year if he is not claimed. Viewed more as a developmental player, Montez was at the bottom of the depth chart — behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen — but received ample reps in training camp and the preseason.
Toth may also rejoin Washington on its practice squad, and if he does, he could have an opportunity to see the active roster at some point during the season. Last year, Washington’s offensive line was so depleted that it relied heavily on its practice squad for not just developmental talent but potential roster “pop-ups,” who were elevated for a game or two. Toth could be viewed as one such option if he clears waivers.
“You’d love to keep 10 [linemen], especially like you said in the light of the extra game,” Coach Ron Rivera said Sunday, referring to the addition of a 17th regular season game this year. “Last year, at one point, we had 16 total offensive linemen — that’s including the practice squad guys. … If we have to keep 10 active and five or six on practice squad, I can tell you that much right now, we would do that.”
Williams, Stephens, Luke, Wilson, Lawrence and Walker could all be viewed similarly if they’re unsigned after Wednesday (Walker is a vested veteran and does not have to go through waivers once he is formally released).
Rivera said Sunday that four roster spots were open ahead of the team’s preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, but that number expanded to six afterward. The battles for those coveted spots could be determined by, among other things, a player’s positional flexibility, as well as his special-teams contributions, his potential to be claimed by another team and his future. Is one player more valuable to the team’s long-term future than another player is to its immediate future?
Such questions will be asked by Rivera and his staff before Tuesday afternoon, when they have to make more tough decisions.
“We’re not going to make change just to make change,” Rivera said. “We’re going to do it because we believe it’s going to help us.”