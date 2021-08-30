Reports of Burke’s alleged behavior emerged publicly in the weeks after his hiring, when the parents of a youth player said the coach had abused their son and directed homophobic language at players. At the time, the Spirit defended Burke, saying the team had “gathered all available information” and “were very pleased to receive support from numerous parents who have worked with Coach Burke throughout the years.” Burke did not directly deny the allegations, telling a reporter, “I’ve got no interest in showing bias in any way. It’s not a metric I think about.”