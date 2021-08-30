In an email to NWSL leaders and fellow team owners last week, Baldwin accused Kang of attempting “to have me step aside in favor of her as CEO."
Kang, who was also a recipient of Baldwin’s email, replied to the group that discussions with Baldwin about selling his stake in the team dated back to April, when he first offered to sell her his shares. The conversations resumed in the days after The Post published a story detailing the allegations against the team’s former coach, Richie Burke.
The battle for control of the Spirit underscores a league-wide movement to change the culture within the league, putting more women into leadership roles that, from the sideline to the owner’s box, have long been occupied largely by men.
The battle between the two owners comes as the NWSL investigates the allegations against Burke, who was hired by Baldwin and Larry Best, the Spirit’s president of sporting operations. Before Burke’s hiring, Baldwin was told of allegations that Burke had acted abusively toward youth players, a former top executive, Chris Hummer, told The Post. And a board member of a Spirit sponsor raised concerns about the coach to Baldwin, telling another owner, Bill Lynch, in an email that Burke’s hiring could jeopardize a potential sponsorship.
Baldwin, Best, Burke and the Spirit did not respond to requests for comment, and Kang declined to comment. The NWSL declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
A new voice
Tensions between the Spirit’s largest stakeholders, Baldwin and Kang, have simmered for months, according to people familiar with the situation and emails reviewed by The Post.
Kang, the founder and chief executive of a health technology company, joined the Spirit ownership group late last year, purchasing a 35 percent stake in the Spirit. Baldwin also owns 35 percent of the team, he disclosed in emails reviewed by The Post. She was part of a wave of new, diverse female owners in the NWSL, a league that has long been dominated by White men in the ranks of owners, executives and coaches.
After Angel City FC, a 2022 expansion team in Los Angeles, announced a majority-female ownership group that included Serena Williams and the actress Natalie Portman, other teams followed suit. Tennis star Naomi Osaka joined the North Carolina Courage’s ownership group and several dozen individuals, including Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager and former U.S. goalkeeper Briana Scurry, joined the Washington group. And the league now has three women coaches, with more expected to join in 2022.
In the email to NWSL leaders this week, Baldwin said he initially “welcomed” Kang to the Spirit’s ownership: “The thought was Michele could serve as an inspirational role model for our players and be a positive impact in our community.”
But rather than serve as a figurehead, Kang became closely involved in the team. She bonded with players and staff at the team’s pre-season training camp in Florida, said one person familiar with the team, taking them out to an expensive dinner.
In April, Kang brought “a variety of serious issues and concerns” to Baldwin, she wrote in the email to NWSL leaders last week. She did not detail those concerns, but said Baldwin then offered to sell her his stake in the team, drawing up papers with lawyers before ultimately changing his mind. Baldwin told Kang at the time that he believed it was time for the Spirit to have a female owner, she said in the email.
Kang said she agreed that, “based on the issues in the organization, it was important for me to step up to help the club.”
A coaching change
Baldwin remained CEO and part-owner throughout the summer. Then the team’s coach, Richie Burke, stepped down as coach on Aug. 11 for what the team said were “health concerns.” He was reassigned to the front office. The next day, The Post published its story detailing allegations by four former players that Burke abused them verbally and emotionally. He was then suspended, pending an investigation.
Burke was dealing with stress-related issues and required hospitalization, according to two people familiar with the situation, who were not authorized to speak publicly about Burke’s health.
Burke’s removal appears to have driven Kang’s efforts to wrest control from Baldwin, who hired Burke in late 2018 — shortly after purchasing a majority stake in the Spirit from Lynch, the team’s original owner. Burke had long coached youth teams in the same D.C. youth soccer circles as Spirit head of sporting operations Larry Best, who also coached Baldwin’s daughter.
Reports of Burke’s alleged behavior emerged publicly in the weeks after his hiring, when the parents of a youth player said the coach had abused their son and directed homophobic language at players. At the time, the Spirit defended Burke, saying the team had “gathered all available information” and “were very pleased to receive support from numerous parents who have worked with Coach Burke throughout the years.” Burke did not directly deny the allegations, telling a reporter, “I’ve got no interest in showing bias in any way. It’s not a metric I think about.”
But behind the scenes, people within the Spirit had already repeatedly raised concerns to Baldwin about Burke’s hiring, according to three people familiar with the situation, relaying allegations from multiple people that Burke had acted abusively to players and employees.
Hummer, the Spirit’s former general manager and president, told Baldwin of widespread concerns with Burke’s alleged behavior toward young players before the coach was hired, two people with knowledge of the situation said. They did not want to be named because of concerns about professional repercussions.
The Post reached out to Hummer, who confirmed the story. Hummer said he left the Spirit in early 2019 in part because of his objection to Burke’s hiring.
“There were concerns about Richie, and I shared them greatly as a member of the D.C. area community,” Hummer said. “I adamantly brought my concerns to the new executive team,” which included Baldwin and Best.
Those concerns included vulgar emails in which Burke berated a subordinate, and reports of Burke repeatedly using the homophobic slur “f----t” with male youth players, Hummer said.
"Steve and Larry knew,” Hummer said of Burke’s record of alleged mistreatment of youth players. “Everybody knew.”
Hummer oversaw the Spirit when the team was struggling, both on the field and with a controversial owner and toxic team culture. A story in the Athletic said Hummer once spent several minutes criticizing the performance of a player on his team within earshot of journalists.
Others also raised alarms about Burke’s hiring before the public learned of his reputation. Laurie Lane, a local youth soccer leader, said she approached Lynch, then the Spirit’s owner, in November 2018 to express concerns about rumors that Baldwin planned to hire Burke.
“This is very distressing to me and others in the community,” Lane wrote in an email to Lynch. (She declined to share the email but read its contents to The Post.) “I cannot tell you how strongly I feel that he would not be a good choice."
Lane was a board member for the Virginia nonprofit Women and Girls in Soccer, which was weighing a lucrative sponsorship of the Spirit. In an email, she told Lynch that WAGS had “tabled” the possibility of launching a sponsorship of the Spirit because of rumors of Burke’s hiring.
Baldwin reached out to Lane after the email, and she met with him, reiterating concerns about Burke’s reputation.
After Lane spoke to Baldwin, WAGS ultimately moved forward with the sponsorship, with Lane’s backing. Lane said she thought Baldwin had "done an amazing amount of good for those women. He’s worked very hard to try to do the right things.” (WAGS declined to comment.)
Kang resumed conversations about purchasing the team from Baldwin two days after The Post’s story about the Burke allegations was published, the emails show.
In his own email to the group of owners Tuesday, Baldwin accused Kang of meddling in the team’s “day-to-day affairs,” alleging she had gone to the league’s commissioner in an attempt to get him to step aside.
“Bill and I fear the internal dissension may find itself in the press,” Baldwin wrote of himself and co-owner Lynch, who owns a 30 percent interest.
Days after the allegations against Burke were made public, Kang flew in a private jet to the New York area to pick up the league’s commissioner, Lisa Baird, ahead of a Spirit game in Houston on August 13, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Both met with players after what was the Spirit’s first game played without Burke, a 2-2 draw.
That was the day that Baldwin had initially agreed to sell his shares in the team, according to Kang’s email to league leaders. By later that night, he had changed his mind and, as one person familiar with the situation said, “dug in his heels.”