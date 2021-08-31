“I thought we had a chance there,” Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said. “Had first and second, nobody out [in the sixth] and don’t push another one across. That hurt.”
Dillon Tate, who got out of Ellis’s fifth with an athletic tag of Jarrod Dyson, ended up allowing three runs in the sixth on a single by Bo Bichette and a two-run double by Teoscar Hernández. A three-run home run by Guerrero in the seventh off Marcos Diplán put the game out of reach.
That didn’t stop the Orioles (40-90) from clawing back some in the ninth. Mountcastle walked, Anthony Santander hit a sky-high popup that fell in between all of Toronto’s infielders, and Pedro Severino singled Mountcastle home. It prompted the use of Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, but pinch hitter Cedric Mullins struck out to end the game.
— Baltimore Sun