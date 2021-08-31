A home run by Ryan Mountcastle in the first inning and a go-ahead single from the standout rookie in the sixth weren’t nearly enough to weather another letdown by the Baltimore Orioles’ bullpen Monday night in a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Mountcastle’s team-high 25th home run was a fine start to this northern road trip for the Orioles, and the lead stood until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Chris Ellis in the fourth. But Ellis pitched into the fifth in another impressive turn in the Orioles’ rotation for the recent waiver claim, and the single from Mountcastle briefly broke that tie.

“I thought we had a chance there,” Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said. “Had first and second, nobody out [in the sixth] and don’t push another one across. That hurt.”

Dillon Tate, who got out of Ellis’s fifth with an athletic tag of Jarrod Dyson, ended up allowing three runs in the sixth on a single by Bo Bichette and a two-run double by Teoscar Hernández. A three-run home run by Guerrero in the seventh off Marcos Diplán put the game out of reach.

That didn’t stop the Orioles (40-90) from clawing back some in the ninth. Mountcastle walked, Anthony Santander hit a sky-high popup that fell in between all of Toronto’s infielders, and Pedro Severino singled Mountcastle home. It prompted the use of Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, but pinch hitter Cedric Mullins struck out to end the game.

— Baltimore Sun