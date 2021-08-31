When ESPN televises a high school game, schools usually put together rosters, headshots and fact sheets about their players and the school. Bishop Sycamore never did that, members of the production team said. Production staffers finally received a roster last week that listed around 10 players with Division-1 scholarship offers. But according to two people who reviewed it, it was riddled with mistakes. Many of the offers could not be verified, and some of the players appeared to not even be on the team. After a Google search offered few clues about the school, the production team grew wary about the game, people involved said. The staff raised concerns to superiors at ESPN.