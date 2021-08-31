“Now I would ask our fans — again, the very best fans in the world — to take a moment and think about what it means to be a golf fan and to enjoy a PGA Tour tournament. We’re gonna be leaders in this space. We’re gonna show everyone how easy it is to enjoy yourself at an event while also respecting the athletes in the field of play and the fans around you, many of whom are families with young kids who have a chance to become lifetime fans of the game themselves. Quite honestly, we should expect nothing less from each other, whether we’re at a golf tournament or elsewhere in life.”