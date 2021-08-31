At a news conference ahead of this week’s season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, Monahan at first said “this isn’t about any one particular player or one particular incident,” but later clarified when pressed that the incidents with DeChambeau sparked the tour to action.
“To me, when you hear ‘Brooksie!’ yelled or hear any expression yelled, the question [becomes], ‘Is that respectful or is that disrespectful?’” Monahan said. “And that’s been going on for an extended period of time. To me, at this point, it’s disrespectful, and that’s the kind of behavior that we’re not going to tolerate going forward.”
DeChambeau and Koepka have been beefing since before the pandemic. In 2020, the recently bulked-up DeChambeau took a shot at Koepka’s physique after the latter appeared in ESPN the Magazine’s Body issue. Koepka responded with a social media photo of his four major championship trophies (DeChambeau at the time had not won a major).
Things sparked up again after this year’s PGA Championship in May when Koepka, during a Golf Channel interview, expressed very apparent annoyance when DeChambeau walked behind him.
“I lost my train of thought, yeah, hearing that bulls---," Koepka said upon hearing DeChambeau’s golf spikes on the pavement behind him. “F----- Christ.”
Asked specifically about the DeChambeau-Koepka rivalry, Monahan said Tuesday he’s “had conversations with both players. These observations go back to pre-covid as it relates to general concern around the code of conduct at our tournaments. … I’ve been out at a lot of tournaments this year, particularly since our return to play, and this issue isn’t specific to one or two players. I think it’s an opportunity to reassess overall civility at our tournaments and fan behavior and reset expectations through our fan code of conduct.”
“I think we can all agree that we’ve seen issues as of late across the sports landscape, where that pent-up demand plays out in an ugly way,” Monahan said. “Golf is not immune from unfortunate and disruptive behavior, although I would say that we do have the very best fans in the world. This is about just a few bad actors. And for the record: This isn’t about any one particular player or one particular incident. But in some situations, it’s apparent that we’ve gotten away from the very civility and respect that are hallmarked to our great game.”
Monahan said that the PGA Tour had begun working on a fan code of conduct in 2020 but put it aside when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the sports world and professional golf had to figure out a way forward without fans in attendance.
“Once we began returning to normal capacity, we made it the highest of priorities to reinforce an environment at PGA Tour events that allows for everyone to enjoy in a safe environment, and that is spectators, players, volunteers: literally everybody,” Monahan said.
“We have to be intentional about our expectations for fan behavior, and I believe our fan code of conduct does that. By coming to a PGA Tour event, you’re expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by refraining from and reporting any unsafe, disruptive or harassing behavior. Comments or gestures that undermine the inclusive and welcoming nature of the game will not be tolerated, nor will any harassment of players, caddies, volunteers, officials, staff or other spectators. Fans who breach our code of conduct are subject to expulsion from the tournament and loss of their credentials or tickets.
“Now I would ask our fans — again, the very best fans in the world — to take a moment and think about what it means to be a golf fan and to enjoy a PGA Tour tournament. We’re gonna be leaders in this space. We’re gonna show everyone how easy it is to enjoy yourself at an event while also respecting the athletes in the field of play and the fans around you, many of whom are families with young kids who have a chance to become lifetime fans of the game themselves. Quite honestly, we should expect nothing less from each other, whether we’re at a golf tournament or elsewhere in life.”
