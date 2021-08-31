Past conference realignment has already taken some of the regional thrill out of it. At its best, college football is a sport of intense, local rivalries. It had been a sport that made geographical sense, and while that has changed over time, many conferences still make enough sense for that to matter. But it’s not just about where the teams are located. It used to matter that values of league members were in agreement; that’s optional now. It also used to matter that just about every conference had a distinct playing style. That’s definitely not the case anymore.