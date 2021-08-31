The key to this strategy is to roster defenses playing against teams that are either at a disadvantage in the trenches or aren’t expected to win many games. Such offenses should be playing from behind more often than not, making them more predictable and prone to mistakes. For example, over the past three seasons, NFL teams that were trailing by four to 10 points passed the ball 60 percent of the time, with higher interception, sack and fumble rates than teams leading by four to 10 points. Teams with offensive lines expected to struggle this season include the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins.