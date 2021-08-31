Of course, Henry has also led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns in the past two seasons, and perhaps the normal laws of RB deterioration and risk don’t apply to someone of his superhero-esque stature. By the same token, it’s also worth pointing out that even while posting the eighth-most rushing yards in NFL history last season, with a whopping 17 TDs, he still only finished a somewhat distant third in total scoring among RBs, and an even more distant fourth in per-game scoring if we include Christian McCaffrey’s three weeks of massive production. So if you are taking Henry third overall this year, you are counting on him being the exception to various rules without his heavy workload catching up in any way. That could happen, but it doesn’t seem like a great bet.