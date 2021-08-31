This August, when Calvert began practices as the defending state champion for the first time since 2015, participation was different. While Calvert’s roster usually features between 37 and 40 players, there are 30 members in the program this fall and only 15 on varsity.
State championship teams can entice more interest among the school’s student body, and Calvert won the most recent 2A title in November 2019. But due to uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Calvert won’t enjoy the post-championship spike. Dips in participation have been common across the D.C. area in all sports.
“After winning the state championship, because it was our second in six years … some kids are almost afraid to come out, it seems like,” Calvert Coach John Baker said. “And being in a smaller classification like the 2A, we don’t have the population that other school districts have to get a bunch of kids to come out because they don’t think they’re going to be able to play on varsity.”
The coronavirus has added unpredictably for many players and coaches, threatening to suspend a team’s season at any moment. Baker said a pair of players arrived at practice two weeks late because of those concerns. Many coaches don’t know what to expect from opponents outside their counties and leagues, because 2019 was the last time a full season was played in the D.C. area.
Coaches hope the traditions they’ve built in previous seasons will transition into a year with fresh faces, many of whom haven’t played varsity soccer.
Below are this season’s first rankings. The rankings will be updated at the midway point of the season and then again in November once the season is over.
1. Archbishop Spalding
The Cavaliers — ranked No. 1 to finish 2019 — are perennially one of the D.C. area’s top teams, but they’ve struggled getting by Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland rival McDonogh.
2. Good Counsel
The Falcons, who went 16-2-1 in 2019, are favorites to claim their third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown.
3. St. John’s
While they didn’t reign supreme in the WCAC in 2019, the Cadets claimed the D.C. State Athletic Association title, finishing 13-3-2.
4. Sidwell Friends
The Quakers have been the class of Independent School League Class AA the past two seasons.
5. Severna Park
After commanding Anne Arundel County in 2019, the Falcons fell to Perry Hall in the Maryland 4A championship game to finish 15-3-2.
6. Huntingtown
In a condensed spring season, the Hurricanes were the best team in Calvert County.
7. River Hill
Despite missing out on a state title in 2019 for the first time in four years, the Hawks should again be top Maryland 3A contenders.
8. Whitman
The Vikings may be the top team of a handful of state contenders in Montgomery County.
9. Elizabeth Seton
After enjoying one of its best seasons in program history in 2019, going 9-2-3, the Roadrunners will try to continue their rise in the WCAC.
10. Calvert
The Cavaliers (14-3 in 2019) are the defending Maryland 2A champions.
On the bubble: Georgetown Day, Northern, South River, Churchill, Broadneck.