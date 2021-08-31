One, Anthony Edwards, had been a freshman phenom at the University of Georgia and was about to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Edwards’s first 19 years had been encircled by disappointment and death. He talked about this with his dining partner and about how Edwards was weeks away from signing a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves that would guarantee him $20 million. Such a windfall felt unbelievable, a seemingly bottomless tanker of cash. With the right decisions and guidance, Edwards and his family could be secure for generations.